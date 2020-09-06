Amazon Is Helping Hurricane Victims In Louisiana #HelpLouisiana #HelpLakeCharles

September 6th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Climate change is one of the many reasons why we have such deadly natural disasters wreaking havoc around the world. And one problem with that is: the more big natural disasters we have, the more people need help, the more others start blocking it all out. In Louisiana, my home state, we recently had a Category 4 hurricane make landfall in Cameron, LA. The storm, something we all thought was going to be a Cat 1 or 2, heated up in the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico and was actually a few miles per hour of windspeed shy of a Cat 5 when it hit land.

Y’all please help Lake Charles get back on their feet! So much devastation! 97% of schools have damage. $1 dollar helps. https://t.co/Fb89LlHNu0 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 31, 2020

I have been advocating my state on Twitter — and thankfully even Elon Musk took action to help while he was in Germany for Giga Berlin, CureVac, and more. The world’s busiest person took the time to help a state that desperately needed it. But Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire chipping in.

I didn’t know about Amazon’s part in helping until very recently, but Amazon is actually working with the Louisiana Governors Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Amazon noted that more than 600,000 Americans were left without power or access to clean water and that this could last for a month. Louisiana officials have declared that Laura was one of the strongest storms to ever hit our state.

Mainstream media is oddly quiet about both of them helping.

Amazon’s Response

Amazon is donating more than 500,000 emergency aid items to nonprofits helping those affected by the California wildfires and Hurricane Laura. Learn more here: https://t.co/q237npLP9D — Richard Hoggins (@hoggins_richard) September 5, 2020

Amazon has donated hundreds of thousands of bottles of water in its first step in meeting the immediate needs of those displaced. It’s also supporting World Hope International and has donated hundreds of thousands of requested items:

Generators

Chainsaws

Solar light chargers

Cleaning supplies

Water

Diapers and baby formula.

Amazon has also put together special charity lists where donors can buy items for charities providing relief. These are national and international charities that are helping during our time of crisis — such as The Red Cross SBP, Save The Children, and Feeding America.

There are local charities that you can donate directly to, too. I have been promoting The Cajun Navy and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana — these are two of the local charities that Elon Musk also donated to. The Cajun Navy also needs volunteers.

The devastation from #HurricaneLaura and the California wildfires has been heartbreaking — and we want to help those affected by these disasters. More on our relief efforts: https://t.co/PzdKgLE9Ox pic.twitter.com/lrj2Ng9iWA — Amazon (@amazon) September 3, 2020

Amazon has also been responding to the California wildfires. Fitting for 2020, one side of the country is on fire and the other side had a hurricane. California’s wildfires have burned millions of acres of land and people have had to evacuate their homes. Amazon’s response was to team up with Feeding America’s network of regional California food banks to help provide relief to residents.

Amazon donated over 170,000 bottles of water, 16,000 KN95 masks, and over 185,000 food items. It has also donated to ongoing wildlife efforts of the American Red Cross and Fairgrounds Shelter by delivering in-demand relief supplies such as sleeping bags, tents, gas camping stoves, and fuel cylinders.

If you’d like to help those affected by the wildfires, this article has a list of charities such as the California Fire Foundation, Elloe Medical Center, Humane Society, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles that are helping a lot as well as other ways to donate and help.

Hurricane Laura Death Toll

This storm was more intense than Katrina. However, the lack of media coverage covering the aftermath would have you believe differently. 22 people have died so far during the aftermath. I’m writing this for them and for the people of my state who are enduring the current 92°F temperature with a heat index of 102°F with no running water or power.

LCH issues SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH UNTIL 300 PM CDT till 3:00 PM CDT https://t.co/3LY5q0zamU — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) September 5, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the new total number of deaths related to Hurricane Laura is now at 22, but these numbers could change over the weekend. The causes of deaths have been:

Fallen trees

Heat-related illnesses while removing debris

Carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

Drowning

Storm cleanup

Head injury from falling off a roof.

Falling trees, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heat-related illnesses were the top three causes of deaths so far.

How You Can Help

Help spread awareness. I’ve been using these hashtags: #LakeCharles #HelpLouisiana #HelpLakeCharles #LouisianaStrong #SWLA #SWLAstrong #LakeCharlesStrong

If you are a writer, blogger, or someone in the media, reblog this article. We need awareness and aid.









