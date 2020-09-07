Published on September 7th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla’s Business Model Opposite of Planned Obsolescence, Tesla’s Solar Disruption, Perovskite Solar Cells — CleanTechnica Top 30
September 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular news and analysis pieces on CleanTechnica in the past couple of months covered a wide range of cleantech topics, but as usual, the list of the most popular stories leaned heavily on the shoulders, back, and feet of Silicon Valley cleantech behemoth Tesla, whether that related to its vehicles, its solar power offerings, its new insurance business, some exclusive information CleanTechnica gleaned from Elon Musk on the size and breadth of Tesla’s Autopilot team, or simply Tesla’s recent stock split.
To see who else snuck into the top 30 these past two months, scroll down below.
- Tesla Introduced A Business Model The World Has Not Seen Before
- Tesla’s Latest Moves In Solar Indicates It Is Either Crazy Or Has Made A Breakthrough
- New Perovskite Solar Cell Puts Another Nail In The Natural Gas Coffin
- Toyota Announces Fluoride-Ion Solid State Battery, Plans To Stop Selling Prius In Germany
- Solar Panel Prices Have Dropped Off Cliff & Sunk Into Ocean — Solar Panels 9× Cheaper Than In 2006
- Tesla Autopilot Accidents: 1 out of 4,530,000 Miles; US Average: 1 out of 479,000 Miles
- Hyundai Kona EV Drives 1,000+ Kilometers
- Elon Musk & Tesla Put The Insurance Industry On Notice
- New Solar Power Breakthrough From Maker Of Things That Make Solar Cells
- Why Tesla’s [TSLA] Stock Split Matters
- There Is Only One Xpeng P7 Sporty Electric Car In The USA, And Guess Who Drove It — CleanTechnica Review
- Tesla’s Relentless Innovation Brought 13 Improvements To The Octovalve In 3 Months
- Tesla Model Y Available In US Faster Than S, 3, Or X — What’s Going On?
- Tesla Autopilot Innovation Comes From Team Of ~300 Jedi Engineers — CleanTechnica Interview With Elon Musk
- A Star Is Born — CleanTechnica’s China EV Sales Report
- Tesla Insurance Cuts Owner’s Costs 64.9% — CleanTechnica Interview
- 3 Awesome Electric Crossovers With 300 Miles Of Range — The Cavalry Are Coming
- Dozens Of Shops Are Now Replacing Nissan LEAF Batteries
- Unplugged Performance’s Body Kits For The Tesla Model 3 Improve Range By 13% At 70 MPH
- Tesla Model Y Price Drops — New Cost of Ownership vs. Lexus RX
- “Tesla Is The Worst Of The Bunch,” Australian Dealership Told Potential EV Buyer It Pushed Away
- Porsche Announces It’s Investigating Suspected Gas Engine Manipulation — How Bad Could It Be?
- Tesla [TSLA] Has A Warranty Accounting Mystery
- 8 Best New Electric Cars In 2020
- Is Honda Waking Up?
- New Energy Storage “Water Battery” Breakthrough: Look Ma, No Underground Powerhouse
- Why Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries May Be The Key To The EV Revolution
- Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Will Get “Universal” Battery Pack “Soon”
- Head To Head: Nikola’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks vs. The Tesla Semi
- Tesla Model 3/Y, Chevy Bolt, Nissan LEAF, Audi e-tron Sales — US EV Sales Report
I’ll just make one final note here since the opportunity presents itself so well. Some readers are not that interested in Tesla news and think we go overboard with our Tesla coverage. However, considering the weighting that Tesla stories have in this top 30 list, it appears clear that we spend much more time covering non-Tesla stories that don’t interest readers as much than the stats tell us we should. Of course, we cover what interests us, and there are many non-Tesla stories that interest us even if they aren’t as big as the hottest Tesla ones. If we were only “chasing clicks,” we’d probably just write about Tesla all day and all night, but our mission and work began before the Tesla Roadster was created and we think that broader cleantech mission is worth our attention, even some of the less s3xy parts of it.
