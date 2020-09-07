Tesla’s Business Model Opposite of Planned Obsolescence, Tesla’s Solar Disruption, Perovskite Solar Cells — CleanTechnica Top 30

September 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular news and analysis pieces on CleanTechnica in the past couple of months covered a wide range of cleantech topics, but as usual, the list of the most popular stories leaned heavily on the shoulders, back, and feet of Silicon Valley cleantech behemoth Tesla, whether that related to its vehicles, its solar power offerings, its new insurance business, some exclusive information CleanTechnica gleaned from Elon Musk on the size and breadth of Tesla’s Autopilot team, or simply Tesla’s recent stock split.

To see who else snuck into the top 30 these past two months, scroll down below.

I’ll just make one final note here since the opportunity presents itself so well. Some readers are not that interested in Tesla news and think we go overboard with our Tesla coverage. However, considering the weighting that Tesla stories have in this top 30 list, it appears clear that we spend much more time covering non-Tesla stories that don’t interest readers as much than the stats tell us we should. Of course, we cover what interests us, and there are many non-Tesla stories that interest us even if they aren’t as big as the hottest Tesla ones. If we were only “chasing clicks,” we’d probably just write about Tesla all day and all night, but our mission and work began before the Tesla Roadster was created and we think that broader cleantech mission is worth our attention, even some of the less s3xy parts of it.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode