16% of New Vehicle Sales = Fully Electric Vehicles in Netherlands

September 7th, 2020 by Jose Pontes

Tesla Model 3 Wins August In Netherlands, Kia Niro EV #1 In 2020 So Far

The Dutch automotive market is back in red, -22% year over year (YoY), but the plugin vehicle category continues in the fast lane (up 75% last month), thanks to 5,680 units registered in August. That led to last month’s plugin share being 21% (16% fully electric vehicles/BEVs), pulling the 2020 plugin vehicle (PEV) share to 14% (10% BEV). That is well above last year’s result (6%).

Interestingly, it is the plugin hybrid (PHEV) category that is pulling the share up, having jumped 382% last month, to 1,348 units, while BEVs grew “just” 47% last month.

Looking at last month’s best sellers, we saw a close race between the Kia Niro EV and the Tesla Model 3, with the latter winning the August trophy and reaching the 6th position in the overall ranking. The MG ZS EV closed out the podium.

Off the podium, the Renault Zoe ended the month in 4th, with a year best 290 units, while in 5th place we have the VW e-Golf, with 283 units. Despite the e-Golf being in the final months of its career, it still has enough charge to show up among the best sellers, thus creating a 100% BEV top 5, the first since May.

Looking at the 2020 ranking, the Tesla Model 3 has reduced (slightly) the distance to leading Kia Niro EV, to 212 units, so expect the sports sedan to recover the top spot in September, thanks to Tesla’s expected end-of-quarter high tide.

As spoiler alert, until the 5th of September, the Niro EV is winning by 120 to 104 units, so the Californian needs to step up its pace in the remainder of the month. Funny enough, the current best seller in September is the BMW i3(!), with 133 units. That’s a surprise!

After September, it’s anyone’s guess, because by then there will be another big player in the market, the Volkswagen ID.3, so the 4th quarter should see an entertaining race to follow.

Elsewhere, the first position change happened in #5, with the Volvo XC40 PHEV climbing one position, thus consolidating its Best Selling PHEV status, while the MG ZS EV also profited from the career end of the Opel Ampera-e (Euro-spec Chevrolet Bolt) to climb one spot, to #6.

A mention is also due to the rise of the Nissan Leaf, to #8, thanks to 220 deliveries, its best performance this year, while its French cousin, the Renault Zoe, jumped two positions, to 9th.

In the second half of the table, the Audi e-tron was up to #14, thanks to 268 registrations, but the BMW X5 PHEV, its direct adversary in the race for the Best Selling Luxury model, also climbed, in its case to #16, so there might be changes in this particular race until the end of the year.

We have two new faces in the table, with the Peugeot e-208 reaching #19, thanks to a record 240 units, while its German sibling, the Opel Corsa-e, joined the ranking in #20. With these two BEV additions, there are only 5 PHEVs in the table, the lowest number this year.

Outside the top 20, there isn’t much to talk about. The tiny Seat Mii EV scored 89 deliveries. Added that number to the 33 Volkswagen e-Up and 170 Skoda Citigo EV creates a total of 292 registrations in August for the Bratislava-made triplets, which, counted together, would place them in 3rd last month. Who said small EVs weren’t a thing?

In the manufacturer ranking, Kia (14%) is in the leadership position, followed by Tesla (11%), while Volkswagen (10%) and Volvo (also 10%) are competing for the bronze medal.

The #5 Hyundai (7%, down 1 percentage point) is far from the top, and has others (SAIC, Opel) looking to take its place.









