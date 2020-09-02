13 More Electric Bus Stories

September 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

There have been quite a lot of electric bus stories lately. We reported on several in August, but there were at least another 13 that we didn’t get to. Below are short summaries of each of those. First, though, here are the 8 that we already wrote about:

On to the other news.

Electric Bus Policy Movement

15 US States and D.C. joined forces on a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) “committing to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks (big-rigs). The goal is to ensure that 100 percent of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30 percent zero emission vehicle sales by 2030.”

Electric Bus Orders

There were numerous electric bus orders in Europe, mostly from two companies, Solaris and BYD. Here are the additional orders we saw:

Proterra Expanding

Electric bus company Proterra expanded in two ways. It announced a new product offering that goes beyond the production of electric buses, and it set up its first major partnership outside of North America through a partnership with Australia’s Bustech. More details here:

Other Electric Bus News

The company Optimal-EV introduced the S1LF electric low-floor shuttle bus. “The S1LF integrates a quasi-purpose-built Ford E450 chassis platform, which has been fully optimized with the vehicle body and achieves a low step-in height without kneeling the suspension. The all-electric S1LF will feature an ADA compliant entry ramp for paratransit operations and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 14,500 lbs.”

Solano County public transit provider SolTrans indicated that it had selected AMPLY Power to manage its electric cus charging.









