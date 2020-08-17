Enjoy This Tesla Timelapse Through Europe

August 17th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

While many Americans are banned from traveling in Europe (thanks, Trump), we can still enjoy a sweet road trip through Europe thanks to UK Tesla’s epic adventure and chill playlist. Turn those speakers up, crack open a cold one, and enjoy a summertime past time that many love. I’m actually enjoying the music as I write this article.

UK Tesla also posted a quick disclaimer about the charging times. They noted that the charging times reflected in the video weren’t accurate compared to what someone else may experience. They wrote: “I like to stop at chargers and grab drinks and snacks, leading to longer charging sessions than is needed to continue the trip. I also don’t like running the battery lower than 30% so I have more frequent stops than required, these are all personal preferences and not limitations of the car! ” They also added that the charging sessions were around 20 minutes on average.

Tesla Road Trips Help To Debunk A Common Tesla Myth

One of the most common fears of potential Tesla owners who are still on the fence is range anxiety. This is that fear that you will be stranded because you ran out of fuel (electricity). However, Tesla has the Supercharger network, and its brilliant navigation system makes it extremely hard to run out of electricity.

Another way Tesla helps those on the road is through its Megapack chargers. Last year during the holiday season, Tesla anticipated the need for 100 portable Superchargers for holiday travelers who were road tripping their way to their holiday destinations. This is one of many things that sets Tesla apart from the rest of the auto industry. Tesla has shown that it isn’t all about selling you the car and then the two of you parting ways. Instead, Tesla keeps creating products that enable you to return to the company instead of to a competitor.

Insurance is one of these products and Supercharging is another — and this is where travelers get the chance to not only experience Tesla as a vehicle for long trips or for going home or to work, but also, they get the chance to help debunk some fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) that has spread across society.

Last year, Wade Anderson took an epic journey in his Tesla Model 3 from Arizona around the country, and made his way all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then back down along the West Coast and eventually back home. He even came through Baton Rouge and I enjoyed my first Tesla experience with him.

In fact, my second (or third) article for CleanTechnica was about my experience meeting Wade, his trip, and his Baton Rouge adventure. We took selfies with a cutout of Elon Musk under my neighbor’s banana tree. Wade showed me how to open the door on the Model 3, which at the time was confusing for many new Tesla owners. I believe there was even some FUD going around about the door handles.

We made trips down to the riverfront, freaked out the neighbors while doing 0–60 mph in less than 3 seconds, explored Sentry Mode, and introduced his Tesla to my landlady and her family, who welcomed Wade into their deli (which is struggling since our state has been hit hard by Covid-19).

Wade made an entire YouTube playlist that documented his adventures, charging challenges, and how he got through them and so much more.

In Canada …

Earlier this year, just before Covid-19 had everyone locked down, Ian Pavelko and Trevor Page (Tesla Owners Online) explored Tesla’s then recently completed Trans-Canada Supercharger route. They didn’t take their time either — they were trying to set a record, and the trip, dubbed the “Fast EV Lightning Run,” took 72 hours and was a first of its kind.

Hey @elonmusk we’re doing a 72 hour coast to coast nonstop EV roadtrip across Canada on the new Supercharger network !!

Hope you can follow along #FastEVLightingRun pic.twitter.com/ZQc6L98MgG — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) March 4, 2020

These are just two of many Tesla road trips that have taken place successfully and have shown that Teslas are better than any other vehicle for long or short road trips. Just as with gasoline-vehicle drivers, there are always going to be challenges, and it makes sense to plan ahead for those challenges if possible instead of being caught by surprise.

You can click here to explore more stories of Tesla owners on their road trips.

Here’s a CleanTechnica photo essay from a road trip across Europe in a 2015 Tesla Model S.

Here’s a CleanTechnica sprint from Los Angeles to Vegas and back in a Tesla Model 3.

