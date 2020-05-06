Sweden’s EV Market Share At 23% In April, Doubles Year On Year





May 6th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

Sweden maintained a growing plug-in electric vehicle market share in April, reaching 22.6%, up more than double year on year from 10.1% in April 2019. The overall auto market volume was down 38%, though more resilient than larger neighbors France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. The industry association highlighted the relative strength of plug-ins in resisting the worst of the crisis.

As usual in Sweden, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were more popular than pure electrics (BEVs), with a ratio of 3:1.

The favorite models were fairly stable from last month’s result, with the exception of the top selling Tesla Model 3, which didn’t receive a shipment in April. The Volvo S60/V60 PHEV was thus able to take the top spot.

Volvo V60. Image Courtesy: Volvo

Industry association BIL Sweden is currently forecasting full year passenger vehicle sales of 270,000, down from 356,000 in 2019. However, plug-in sales, with a year-to-date market share of 26.8%, are expected to remain a relative bright spot for the industry:

“Despite the uncertain situation, the vehicle industry’s strategies for dealing with the global challenges remain with the electrification, connected and increasingly safe vehicles. Rechargeable cars resist the case better than other models, which clearly shows customers’ demand for rechargeable cars.” —BIL Sweden, translated from original.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.











