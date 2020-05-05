Norway’s April EV Market Share Jumps To 70%, Strongest Growth In 2 Years





May 5th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

April saw clean transport pioneer Norway’s market share of plug-in electric vehicles jump to 70%, sharply up from 50% a year ago. This is the biggest year-on-year climb that we have seen in two years. Popular plug-in models in April included the Audi e-tron, VW e-Golf, and Nissan LEAF. The overall auto market saw a 34% drop in volume.

For context, we haven’t seen a 40% year-on-year relative growth of EV market share in Norway since April 2018 — 43% up year over year (YoY) from 30% — so last month’s 70% share is a strong sign that the EV transition is not slowing down:

As usual in Norway, pure electric vehicles (BEVs) were favoured over plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), at a ratio of approximately 5:2. The top five favourite BEV models in April were the Audi e-tron (832 units), Volkswagen e-Golf (517), Nissan LEAF (349), Hyundai Kona EV (257), and BMW i3 (234). Tesla did not make shipment of the popular Model 3 from California to Norway in April.

Audi e-tron. Image Courtesy: Audi

We can expect Norway to continue its fast transition to EVs, with 2020 market share currently tracking for at least 70% over the full year. With the Audi e-tron Sportback and the VW ID.3 set to arrive later this year, there should be no shortage of desirable vehicles for the Norwegian market.



