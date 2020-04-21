Published on April 21st, 2020 | by Iqtidar Ali0
This Custom-Wrapped Tesla Model Y With Roof Racks & Matching Cargo Box Looks Amazing
April 21st, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali
Originally published on Teslablog.
This is what Signature Custom Wraps call “Project Y-NOT” — yeah, why not? Only some custom-wrapped cars look that great, and in my view this is one of them.*
The Smurf-blue color is achieved by wrapping this Tesla Model Y in 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer, and since Tesla has officially made the Model Y roof racks available in Tesla’s online shop, why not a matching cargo box to make it look more amazing.
View this post on Instagram
Update on Project Y-NOT! @thule cargo box color matched and installed 🙌🏽 CONTACT US TODAY The 🔌 for All Tesla Mods 🔋✅ Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y appointments 📲 @wrapmytesla Signature Custom Wraps/Coatings NEW LOCATION 1300 Stirling Road Suite 2A-2B Dania Beach 954-292-1298 #EVdesign #3m #avery #oracal #ceramicpro #kavaca #ppf #paintcorrection #paintprotection #polish #wax #tesla #teslamodel3 #teslaroadster #teslamodelx #teslamodels #teslamodelY #modelY #teslamotors #florida #soflo #southflorida #electric #sexy #evdesignstudio #evdesign #elonmusk #stealthppf #xpelstealth #evannex
This customization shop specializes in wrapping Teslas, and this is their first Tesla Model Y — and the first customized Tesla Model Y to my knowledge.
Signature Custom Wraps applied the following modifications to this Model Y:
- 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer
- 22” @vossen HF-4T Satin Silver
- Airlift Performance / Airdemand Struts
- XPEL XR Plus Window Tint
- Ceramic Pro Coating
- Full Alcantara Headliner
- Upgraded Performance Dash
The cargo box on top not only matches in color but also fuses with the Tesla Model Y design well. The following video from the custom wrap shop that was reposted on Twitter by @TeslaChillMode has deservedly gained a lot of attention from existing and potential Model Y owners.
#Tesla Model Y with roof racks and gear by Signature Custome Wraps!pic.twitter.com/YYVqkPi3ch
— Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) April 17, 2020
With 66 cu ft, the Tesla Model Y has ample storage capacity. Only a few owners will need the cargo boxes with the roof racks, probably the ones going on long trips or camping or on a sports adventure like boating.
Last but not least, some more photos of the Model Y “Project Y-Not” pics that let us look at the roof cargo box close up — after all, why not!
*Editor’s note: I agree. Wow. Just wow. This is a beautiful Model Y.
