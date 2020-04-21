This Custom-Wrapped Tesla Model Y With Roof Racks & Matching Cargo Box Looks Amazing





April 21st, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on Teslablog.

This is what Signature Custom Wraps call “Project Y-NOT” — yeah, why not? Only some custom-wrapped cars look that great, and in my view this is one of them.*

The Smurf-blue color is achieved by wrapping this Tesla Model Y in 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer, and since Tesla has officially made the Model Y roof racks available in Tesla’s online shop, why not a matching cargo box to make it look more amazing.

This customization shop specializes in wrapping Teslas, and this is their first Tesla Model Y — and the first customized Tesla Model Y to my knowledge.

Signature Custom Wraps applied the following modifications to this Model Y:

3M Satin Ocean Shimmer

22” @vossen HF-4T Satin Silver

Airlift Performance / Airdemand Struts

XPEL XR Plus Window Tint

Ceramic Pro Coating

Full Alcantara Headliner

Upgraded Performance Dash

The cargo box on top not only matches in color but also fuses with the Tesla Model Y design well. The following video from the custom wrap shop that was reposted on Twitter by @TeslaChillMode has deservedly gained a lot of attention from existing and potential Model Y owners.

#Tesla Model Y with roof racks and gear by Signature Custome Wraps!pic.twitter.com/YYVqkPi3ch — Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) April 17, 2020

With 66 cu ft, the Tesla Model Y has ample storage capacity. Only a few owners will need the cargo boxes with the roof racks, probably the ones going on long trips or camping or on a sports adventure like boating.

Last but not least, some more photos of the Model Y “Project Y-Not” pics that let us look at the roof cargo box close up — after all, why not!

*Editor’s note: I agree. Wow. Just wow. This is a beautiful Model Y.



