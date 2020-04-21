  
   

Published on April 21st, 2020 | by Iqtidar Ali

0

This Custom-Wrapped Tesla Model Y With Roof Racks & Matching Cargo Box Looks Amazing


April 21st, 2020  

Originally published on Teslablog.

This is what Signature Custom Wraps call “Project Y-NOT” — yeah, why not? Only some custom-wrapped cars look that great, and in my view this is one of them.*

The Smurf-blue color is achieved by wrapping this Tesla Model Y in 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer, and since Tesla has officially made the Model Y roof racks available in Tesla’s online shop, why not a matching cargo box to make it look more amazing.

This customization shop specializes in wrapping Teslas, and this is their first Tesla Model Y — and the first customized Tesla Model Y to my knowledge.

Signature Custom Wraps applied the following modifications to this Model Y:

  • 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer
  • 22” @vossen HF-4T Satin Silver
  • Airlift Performance / Airdemand Struts
  • XPEL XR Plus Window Tint
  • Ceramic Pro Coating
  • Full Alcantara Headliner
  • Upgraded Performance Dash

The cargo box on top not only matches in color but also fuses with the Tesla Model Y design well. The following video from the custom wrap shop that was reposted on Twitter by @TeslaChillMode has deservedly gained a lot of attention from existing and potential Model Y owners.

With 66 cu ft, the Tesla Model Y has ample storage capacity. Only a few owners will need the cargo boxes with the roof racks, probably the ones going on long trips or camping or on a sports adventure like boating.

Last but not least, some more photos of the Model Y “Project Y-Not” pics that let us look at the roof cargo box close up — after all, why not!

Custom Wrapped Tesla Model Y “Project Y-Not” with matching cargo box on the roof. 

*Editor’s note: I agree. Wow. Just wow. This is a beautiful Model Y. 
 

