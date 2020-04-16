Why People Buy Electric Vehicles In The Netherlands, Norway, Germany, & France





April 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Below is a segment of our newest report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams — Europe Edition (2020)*.

When we asked thousands of electric vehicle (EV) owners in Europe the top reasons why they got their cars, we got similar responses as in previous years. The largest portion of buyers in every country referenced the environmental benefits.

Aside from that one, German EV drivers were drawn to the smooth and quiet drive. French EV drivers were very drawn to the fun & convenience of EV life (as well as the smooth & quiet drive) and were self-identified tech lovers.



Note: Respondents could choose up to three answers for the question above.

Norwegians highlighted low maintenance and the fact that they loved new tech the most, followed very closely by the fun & convenience and financials savings of EVs.

The #1 reason aside from the environmental benefit for Dutch respondents was that they loved new tech, followed closely by the smooth & quiet drive and the fun & convenience of EV life.

For the first time in this multi-year study of EV drivers, we also asked drivers if their EVs met all of their driving needs or if they had to use other forms of transport. For the most part, respondents indicated that their vehicles met all of their driving needs — not uniformly, but for the most part. As usual, Tesla owners were much more likely to find that their vehicles met all of their driving needs. Extremely similar to the results in North American and the UK, more than 90% of Tesla owners gave a positive answer to this question.

In all countries, the large majority of drivers indicated that they drive their EVs nearly every day. Most respondents had the ability to charge their cars at home, especially Tesla owners and residents of Norway and the Netherlands. However, only about half of respondents indicated that they charged either every day or whenever they had the chance. In other words, approximately half of respondents indicated that they charged every other day or even less frequently, despite most having the convenience of almost thoughtless home charging.

Respondents also didn’t have much difficulty finding charging stations. Overall, respondents found charging stations to be reliable and effective, but that there’s also much room for improvement.

*CATL and Volta generously sponsored this report. However, they did not influence or even get to preview what was written in the report. Here’s a bit more about these two EV-ecosystem companies:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2018, the company’s sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, which was leading in the world (according to SNE Research).

Founded in 2010 out of a passion for advancing transportation, Volta has mastered the art and science of developing cutting-edge electric vehicle charging networks. Volta is accelerating the electric vehicle movement by providing seamless, simple, and free charging experiences. Thoughtfully located along the paths of our busy lives, Volta chargers are the most used in the industry. With the support of forward-thinking brand partners, Volta delivers free charging solutions to real estate owners, power to the electric vehicle community, and impactful brand stories to everyone.

