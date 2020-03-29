Electric Vehicle Models That EV Owners In Europe Considered But Didn’t Buy

March 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The following is a portion of a new CleanTechnica report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams (European Edition, 2020)*.

Perhaps the most fascinating new question in this year’s Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams reports concerned the electric vehicles people considered but didn’t buy. We asked EV owners which other electric vehicle models they thought about buying before deciding on the one they purchased or leased. I was surprised to see how much people actually cross-shopped across classes while considering which electric vehicle to buy.

German EV drivers, including Tesla drivers, mostly considered the Model S, BMW i3, or Renault Zoe before deciding on the EV they bought. Otherwise, the results were very spread out across numerous EV models.

French EV enthusiasts from our organic surveys mostly considered the Tesla Model S, Hyundai Kona EV (which has been very supply limited), and Nissan LEAF. The random sample surveys of BEV and PHEV drivers, however, showed comparisons with three Audi models, two of them plug-in hybrids, and the Nissan LEAF most of all.

Norwegian EV drivers were the atypical ones, not typically considering the Tesla Model S if they didn’t buy one. The Nissan LEAF and Volkswagen e-Golf led the tables there among EV enthusiasts we surveyed directly whereas Audi plug-in hybrids had a slight lead in the random sample surveys. This is not that surprising when you look at Norway’s overall EV sales rankings, as the market is much more mature than other markets and these lower-cost models are sold in significantly higher percentages in Norway than elsewhere

Dutch EV drivers also more commonly considered the Nissan LEAF, but, again, the market is one of the most mature EV markets and consumers considered many different EV models before deciding on the ones they chose.

The EV drivers didn’t only cross-shop other electric vehicles. In another first for this report, we asked if the respondents considered buying a non-electric vehicle (“fuel vehicle”). Like in the UK and North America, respondents we surveyed through CleanTechnica in these European countries considered buying a gasoline vehicle approximately 18–33% of the time. Among randomly sampled survey respondents who drive BEVs or PHEVs, the percentages were much higher — 42–56% of them, depending on country, compared the EV they bought with a fossil fuel vehicle.











