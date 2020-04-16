Join CleanTechnica + Leading Cleantech Media Leaders for this Free Webinar





April 16th, 2020 by Andrea Bertoli

If you read CleanTechnica, it’s not a surprise to you that the clean energy industry continues to advance. You can join our CEO and chief editor Zachary Shahan along with five other leaders in the clean energy media world for a free webinar on Friday, April 17, at 2pm EST/11am PST, to discuss sector trends, the state of cleantech journalism, and how companies can boost their media relations game.

Mike Casey, the president of clean energy communications firm Tigercomm, is hosting and moderating the panel. He says that having all these editors from so many publications together shows that the industry is growing and that even in this time of national distress, there are clear signs of long-term durability in cleantech growth.

If you have questions you’d like to ask Zachary or the other panelists, you can email Sarvi on the Tigercomm team.

The following editors will be joining the panel:

