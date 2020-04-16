  
   

#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Batteries

Published on April 16th, 2020 | by Andrea Bertoli

0

Join CleanTechnica + Leading Cleantech Media Leaders for this Free Webinar


April 16th, 2020 by  

If you read CleanTechnica, it’s not a surprise to you that the clean energy industry continues to advance. You can join our CEO and chief editor Zachary Shahan along with five other leaders in the clean energy media world for a free webinar on Friday, April 17, at 2pm EST/11am PST, to discuss sector trends, the state of cleantech journalism, and how companies can boost their media relations game.

Mike Casey, the president of clean energy communications firm Tigercomm, is hosting and moderating the panel. He says that having all these editors from so many publications together shows that the industry is growing and that even in this time of national distress, there are clear signs of long-term durability in cleantech growth.

If you have questions you’d like to ask Zachary or the other panelists, you can email Sarvi on the Tigercomm team.

The following editors will be joining the panel:

To register for this free webinar, click here!

 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

I'm an experienced marketing and sales professional focused on mission-driven businesses, and currently I manage Sales and Partnerships for CleanTechnica. I'm also a journalist, green investor, wellness educator, surfer, and yogi. Find delicious food and wellness stuff on my Instagram @VibrantWellness.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑