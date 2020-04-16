Honda Is Giving Batteries From Old EVs A Second Life





April 16th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Proper disposal of the high-voltage batteries in hybrids and EVs is a huge part of the sustainability equation, and finding ways to re-use and recycle them is a great way to make sure our favorite green cars stay green. To that end, Honda is expanding its partnership with European recycling specialists SNAM, which will collect used batteries from Honda dealers in 22 countries and prepare them for a second life as electrical storage systems for homes or businesses.

“As demand for Honda’s expanding range of hybrid and electric cars continues to grow so does the requirement to manage batteries in the most environmentally-friendly way possible,” explains Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe. “Recent market developments may allow us to make use of these batteries in a second life application for powering businesses or by using recent improved recycling techniques to recover useful raw materials which can be used as feed stock into the production of new batteries.”

All of that is great for batteries that are still in relatively good shape, but what about damaged batteries? In that case, they’re largely unsuitable for “second life” applications, but they’re far from worthless. “Materials such as cobalt and lithium can be extracted using hydro-metallurgy techniques involving the use of aqueous chemistry,” reads Honda’s press release on the matter. “These can be reused in the production of new batteries, color pigments or as useful additives for mortar.”

That means more raw materials with less emission-heavy digging, mining, and transporting of those rare Earth minerals than there is now. Much more sustainable, in other words, than just tossing the old battery packs in a landfill.

You can check out the official Honda Europe press release, below, then let us know what you think of Honda and SNAM’s battery recycling collaboration in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

HONDA HYBRID & EV BATTERIES GET ‘SECOND LIFE’ IN NEW RECYCLING INITIATIVE

Safe and low carbon transport is utilised for the collection of used traction batteries. On arrival, SNAM assesses which battery packs are valid for inclusion in a new energy storage device. These are then repurposed and made available by SNAM for domestic and industrial applications.

Dealers can arrange and request the collection of end-of-life batteries for treatment and recycling through SNAM’s dedicated online platform. Collection can be arranged from centralised storage hubs within 15 working days, so that dealers do not have to store batteries at their premises. The agreement applies to large ‘traction’ batteries used to power motors in hybrid and electric vehicles, as opposed to smaller batteries used for ignition in petrol or diesel cars.

SNAM is supportive to Honda’s activities on eco-conscious design of future batteries, so that the environmental sound treatment of these batteries at the end of their useful life can be guaranteed.

Sources and images: Honda Europe, via Motorpasión and Focus.



