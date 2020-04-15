The Vehicle Classes, Range, & Features in High Demand with EV Drivers in the Netherlands, Norway, France, & Germany





April 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Below is a segment of our newest report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams — Europe Edition (2020)*.

EV owners we surveyed almost equally prefer a sedan/hatchback (car) or SUV/crossover for their next EV. The two options switched spots back and forth depending on the audience.

Additionally, in each of these countries, respondents mostly preferred a vehicle in the D-segment.

How about range? How much range to EV drivers want and expect in their next EVs? Generally speaking, they expect more than 400 km of range, or even more than 450 km of range. Surprisingly, the range expectations in these European countries were greater than the range expectations of North Americans, who tend to drive approximately twice as much as Europeans a year on average.

When it comes to specific features EV drivers want in their future cars, access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, access to Level 3 fast charging, good autonomous driving features, and over-the-air software updates were all top choices — qualities Tesla excels in. That’s a bit different from the UK and North American preferences, which more heavily favored having a long-lasting battery. Long battery life was important in certain European markets as well, but generally not as predominantly as the matters noted above.

