Video: This '69 VW Is Hiding A 450 HP Tesla Motor





April 9th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

There is no shortage of great restomod ideas in the world. All of you out there in CleanTechnica-land who were wondering if that electric Volkswagen E-BULLI concept from a few weeks ago could stand to do with a bit more than 82 HP, well, you’re about to find out. Meet Petrol Ped’s 1969 T2 VW. Similar concept to the “official” one, sure — except this one is packing a Tesla Model S motor and nearly 6 times the horsepower.

The VW shown here is owned by a guy named Richard Morgan in the UK, and is powered by a 450 HP electric motor sourced from a Tesla Model S. Juice for the motor comes courtesy of a 100 kWh battery pack from a Model X. That massive power is sent to the rear wheels, which — by the very nature of the ’69 T2 Combi body — is a bit light. A perfect combination, then, for smoky, tire-shredding burnouts and wildly dangerous, tail-happy oversteer.

In other words, it’s pretty much perfect.

Outside, the Combi looks just like any other similar VW Minibus/truck from the late ’50s to early ’70s. Even inside, the interior is tastefully restored and the only hint of the monstrous powertrain that lies beneath the seats is a center-mounted touchscreen that, let’s be honest, most casual observers won’t notice. Indeed, other than the lack of muffler tips and the plug, there’s almost nothing that would give away this mean green machine for what it really is: an insanely quick, mechanically modern EV with classic style and some 200 miles of driving range.

I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite stills from the video and included the nearly 20-minute-long interview with the Tesla-powered T2’s owner as well. The whole thing is worth a watch, if you’re into this kind of stuff, and the first few seconds are worth a watch regardless. That’s just my take, though. Take a few minutes to check it out. Then let us know what you think in the comments.

Tesla Powered 1969 VW T2 Combi | Video





Source | Images: Petrol Ped, via Drive Tribe.



