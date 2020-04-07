Tesla Owners Helping In The Fight Against COVID-19

April 7th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla owners across the country and around the world are, like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, helping their local communities fight COVID-19. One such Tesla owner, Dr. Jonathan Richards, is right here in Baton Rouge working on the front lines. In fact, there are many Tesla owners who are healthcare workers on the front lines.

Doing as much as we can, but wishing all the while we could do more 😓 https://t.co/91C2cOZNad — JRichMD (@JRichNOLA) April 6, 2020

Another Tesla owner who is also a doctor on the frontlines, this one from Down Under, made a video review for Tesla’s own video about homemade ventilators and titled it “Tesla Ventilator Prototype — Model V?!?”He provided his thoughts on the video and offered a breakdown of the schematics for those of us (speaking for myself here) who can get easily confused while looking at complex diagrams.

Others are organizing events both online and offline. The offline ones, of course, are practicing safe social distancing and are focused on many things to help, such as the #FillYourFrunk drive to raise food donations for the Kelowna Food Bank in Canada.

Carey Missler from https://t.co/tSdo3L27yu came by and took some great arial footage during our #fillyourfrunk event. pic.twitter.com/NfMtIe5lZU — teslainvernon (@teslainvernon) April 4, 2020

The founder of Scentwedge, Arash Malek, is making face shields for people on the frontlines as well. He’s made his designs open source so anyone can make them. He dropped off his first shipment of 220 face shields, which he made yesterday.

"I’m making face shields for ppl on the frontline. Please help in sharing this project. The cut files have also been made open source. https://t.co/vzbnbOHDLU" via @MinimalDuck pic.twitter.com/sV9mU2Dj11 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 4, 2020

Tesla cofounder Kimbal Musk is focused on an initiative in Boulder, Colorado, where many retailers have partnered up to Feed The Frontlines. The downtown Boulder retail community partnered up to support the restaurant community’s efforts and are “causing an effect” by selling gift cards from this list. 10% of your gift card purchases go to Feed The Frontlines Boulder during the month of April. This initiative is focused on feeding healthcare workers who are trying to save the lives of those with COVID-19.

Your support for local retailers is so needed right now. And you can do it while supporting Feed The Frontlines 👊🤠 https://t.co/F9qrzolOHW — Kimbal Musk (@kimbal) April 5, 2020

Elon Musk is an innovator who often steps up to help when he is asked, but he isn’t the only one. There are many people around the world doing their part to help.

We have been challenged by this new virus. The pandemic has given us an ultimatum: stay home or die in larger numbers. However, for those who are bored at home, you, too, can do some good. We don’t just have to stay home and do nothing. We can make a difference right here and now. The Washington Post published an article on how you can help during the coronavirus outbreak and listed several organizations that are helping in many areas: helping families with food insecurity, healthcare workers, and even children who have no internet.

Never give up when things are hard and difficult. Things are tough right now but learn from ⁦@elonmusk⁩ to keep going. https://t.co/eq5bwTG227 pic.twitter.com/o1w93bwR6l — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 7, 2020

One thing we can learn from Elon Musk is to never give up. Things may be scary and uncertain, but what we do know is that humanity is filled with innovators, geniuses, and people with good hearts who will do what it takes to help even if that means staying home.

Featured image courtesy Scentwedge





