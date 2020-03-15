Why Coronavirus Is Shutting Everything Down & You Need To Stay Home (If You Can)

March 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

If you don’t want to read my article, here’s a tl;dr video alternative, but note that it is NSFW (not that you should be at work right now anyway, but I know some people don’t like hearing certain bad words):

This satire video is more useful for explaining the #coronapocolypse than Trump's public health disinformation.#StayTheFHome friends.pic.twitter.com/Wb9BBX7fEH — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 15, 2020

There’s been a lot of confusion about coronavirus COVID-19 since it started infecting Americans, Europeans, and cyborgs. Many people even thought initially that Corona beer could give you coronavirus. In the US, the situation has not been helped by a president who has filled even pre-written speeches with a ginormous amount of misinformation and initially called the whole thing a “Democrat hoax” and fake crisis that would soon go away (claiming when there were 15 confirmed cases in the US that we’d soon be at 0).

As more legitimate information has gotten out to the public, it seems we have lost our collective mind. (I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of examples of that by now.) Part of the problem is that we are being asked to dramatically change our day-to-day lives for a while. Part of the panic (which, we’ll reiterate for the 3rd time, is not helpful) is also caused by the fact that nearly everything is shutting down — the NBA, top tennis tournaments, Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruises, the NHL, SXSW, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, political rallies, movie theaters, late-night talk shows, schools, restaurants … oh yeah, almost everything.

Some people are having a hard time with all of this. (Even as Gen Xers apparently feel like their time to shine has finally come.) The challenge of staying home amidst the invading virus crisis has some people flipping out and losing their s$%^, while it has others rebelling and flaunting their apathy (or perhaps complete ignorance) by boasting about socializing, hugging, and overall douchebaggery at this time. (That also included several top Republican politicians for a while, until some of their kin got infected, the stock market crashed, and they woke up to the fact that this is indeed a crisis, not a hoax. But let’s not even go there today.)

The concern is not exactly that you — gonna — die if you go outside, or even if you contract COVID-19. As you probably know by now, if you’re relatively young and healthy, you’re extremely unlikely to die. This is what seems to confuse some people about the risk — why is it such a danger if the effect of the virus on most individuals is not much different from the flu? I’ll tell you why, in case you haven’t been obsessively learning about this for days. However, real quickly first, note that even being young and healthy doesn’t mean you’ll be fine if you contract COVID-19:

A dear friend in Madrid is in a coma with Covid-19. He’s under 40 and was in excellent condition. So much for it only killing the old and infirm. Why are NYC bars and restaurants still open? — James B. Stewart (@JamesStewartNYT) March 15, 2020

The big societal problem is best summarized in a couple of graphs that we shared via two tweets in an article last Sunday:

Check out this mortality rate chart from 1918: St. Louis forced social distancing. Philadelphia let the parades go on. Source: https://t.co/sdnuqAoBwZ (HT @nwfoodette) pic.twitter.com/j2jodBNofd — Andrea S. James (@AndreaSJames) March 8, 2020

Exactly this. If people just go around without taking any precautions, without social distancing, the healthcare system will collapse and not just for those who need treatment for this virus. — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) March 6, 2020

The big deal in those graphs is that they indicate that a spike in COVID-19 cases can overwhelm our health care system. If too many people get infected and need medical care too quickly, there won’t be space at hospitals and clinics for all of them, or perhaps even for half of them. There won’t be the necessary medical equipment to treat the most life-threatening effects of the coronavirus. At that point, people (doctors? hospital directors? insurance companies?) will have to decide who lives and who dies — and it seems our top medical professionals are very concerned this is where we’re headed.

To repeat for emphasis: if a lot of people get COVID-19 quickly, many of them will die simply from not having a bed or respiratory equipment at the hospital to save them.

The problem of averting this catastrophe comes in multiple parts. First of all, the only real way to flatten that curve is for people to stay home / stay to themselves / self-isolate. Unfortunately, 1) people don’t like doing that, 2) there’s a selfish gene in all of us, and more so in half the population than the other half, 3) people have a hard time seeing the risk when they are healthy, 4) people have a hard time seeing the risk when the number of cases is still small. (And, of course, some people don’t have a choice and can’t self-isolate, which I’ll discuss a bit more later in the article.)

A close friend/ Boston Doctor wrote this to all friends and family & gave permission to share.🏨 “Your actions over the next few weeks can have a greater impact as compared to the impact any nurse or doctor will be able to achieve over the same time.” #ShutdownMass #StayTheFHome pic.twitter.com/kjkSXxLd4B — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) March 15, 2020

If you need to be convinced to #StayTheFHome, then read this frightening post from Obama's former head of the Center for Medicare, Medicaid & the ACA about America's only hope to spare lives in the #CoronavirusPandemic. https://t.co/FQrXcsEcvW — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 15, 2020

Jesus Christ people, staying home in 2020 isn't some join the military sacrifice

Ya'll got internet

Ya got 7000 channels

Ya got Netflix/Hulu/Prime or all of the above

Ya got video games

Ya got books

Ya got the 87 projects that you never had time to get to

Suck it up#StayTheFHome pic.twitter.com/f3yuWoG13H — GoDucks.net (@GoDucksnet) March 15, 2020

Don't be like this selfish woman, who is doing exactly the WRONG things. #Patient31 https://t.co/YlaPKDsF9u — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 15, 2020

Suffer the pain of discipline now to avoid the pain of regret later. — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) March 15, 2020

A doctor I spoke to today called this the “paradox of preparation” and it’s the key dynamic in all this. The only way to get ahead of the curve is to take actions that *at the time* seem like overreactions, eg: Japan closing all schools for a month with very few confirmed cases https://t.co/d6mGCugyTK — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 15, 2020

No, uninformed, unintelligent, unwise, unhinged. #StayTheFHome https://t.co/AX0Oh0CTq5 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 15, 2020

The Greatest Generation went to war, The Boomers went to VN. We can surely, couch surf for a couple of days, right? #StayTheFHome pic.twitter.com/JBSakyhYij — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) March 15, 2020

As Johnna explained and a certain Congresswoman pointed out in her own way, other problems are that 1) our many service-sector workers have crappy pay and not enough (if any!) paid sick leave, 2) those people have to pay their bills, 3) and there hasn’t been an adequate enough response from corporations or the government to provide these people with guaranteed pay and a request to stay home if they are sick. (Even in the bill passed by the House, as a compromise with Republicans, they only required paid sick leave for employers with fewer than 500 employees, excluding places like Amazon, Walmart, Target, McDonald’s — you get the point.)

In other words, we’re stirring up a perfect storm for one of the worst responses in the world to the novel coronavirus, if not the worst, which may mean the highest death toll of any country. Again, that may not be you dying — especially if you are young and healthy — but the death toll could reach into the millions according to experts, and even if it’s in the tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands, that’s a nasty little pandemic.

The need for social distancing from restaurants only underscores the need for relief for tipped workers, freelancers, shift workers, etc. Tax credits & unemployment insurance does not help many of these workers – that’s a huge segment of our economy. We need emergency UBI, now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2020

One of the best pieces I’ve seen on this topic when it comes to explaining to all of us why it’s so important to self-isolate (#staytheFhome!) is this one from Reuters:

South Korea was doing a fantastic job of controlling #COVIDー19 for the first 30 patients. Then #Patient31 came along, did not adhere to social distancing and caused 2 clusters that were responsible for 80% of South Korea's infections. Don't be #Patient31. https://t.co/7e3a1h28eJ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 15, 2020

I highly, highly, highly recommend reading that.

Also, social distance the heck out of yourself and feel free to catch up on the 40,610 articles we’ve published on CleanTechnica if you’re bored. Or watch the truly awesome non-Tesla videos Chanan has published. Or find cool movies and GIFs to watch, like this one:

A peaceful moment in heavy snowfall at Sequoia National Park, California, captured by photographer Michael Block. Follow Michael on IG: https://t.co/MPcs3gfaY0 pic.twitter.com/IkVVuX0VWg — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 15, 2020





Oh yeah, you can also call your senators (or just Mitch McConnell) and urge them to stop wasting time and pass some helpful legislation.

McConnell needs to call the Senate back into session this weekend for a vote on paid sick leave. Millions of workers, who have symptoms or kids whose schools have closed, do not know if they will get paid if they stay home on Monday. Why is McConnell leaving them in limbo? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2020

Imagine the hourly worker with a low fever and cough, but no paid sick leave. He can't afford to miss a day's paycheck. He's thinking of going to work Monday. There's a bill, sitting on the Senate floor RIGHT NOW, that solves his problem. But McConnell says the bill can wait? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2020

McConnell must immediately call the Senate back in session to vote on the House-passed coronavirus relief package. Families can’t wait. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 14, 2020

And don’t panic. It doesn’t help anything.





