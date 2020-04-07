Hindustan Ambassador Reimagined As eAmby Concept

April 7th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

In continuous production from 1958 to 2014, the original Hindustan Ambassador was something of a local hero to India, not unlike VW’s iconic Type 1 Beetle in the US during the 1960s and ’70s. When production ceased, it was almost like saying goodbye to a friend, but time had moved on and the market left the trusty Ambassador behind. But that was then. Now, it seems as if there’s a new “Amby” coming, and it is both 100% electric and 100% modern.

The digital rendering shown here was designed by DC2. The composite body (read: fiberglass) would keep both weight and costs down, and the concept said to be designed to be powered by in-wheel electric motors — one for each wheel — that are being supplied by “a Swiss company” that shall, for now, remain nameless (but, like, it’s probably Maxon).

It has the same, “plump” sort of proportions of the original, which by the way, is essentially a Morris Oxford series III that was produced under a license in India for another five decades after Morris moved on to newer and better things. The Ambassador has a rich history, is what I’m saying, and going too long and low and modern would probably not help with DC2’s plan to sell its reborn eAmby as “India’s own national car identity for politicos, celebrities, and the elite” (their words).











They’re serious, too — the expectation is that the short footprint of this EV will help it park and get through traffic, while the wide haunches and tall roofline will help maximize interior space for driver and passenger comfort. It’ll be interesting to see, then, if India’s “elite” will buy into the country’s “national car identity,” but at least DC2 is sticking to its guns on it. The first running prototype is expected later this year, with production pushed back to 2021, ostensibly because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

What do you guys think? Is this new, electric Hindustan Ambassador concept something that will speak to enough wealthy Indians to be a success, or will they just buy a Tata (the other famous Indian car brand)? Heck, will they just buy Teslas almong with almost literally everyone else does? Take in the digital renderings below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

eAmby Electric Hindustan Ambassador Concept





Source | Images: DC2 Design, via Electric Vehicle Web.



