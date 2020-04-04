Germany Hits Record 9.2% EV Market Share in March, Tesla Model 3 #1

April 4th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

Europe’s largest auto market, Germany, hit another all-time record plug-in electric vehicle market share in March, reaching 9.2%. The Tesla Model 3 was the best selling full electric model, with an estimated 1490 sales, just ahead of the Renault Zoe. Overall auto market volume fell 38% year on year.

The German EV market was fairly balanced between plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and full battery electrics (BEVs). Notably, plug-in vehicles overtook old-tech plug-less hybrids for the first time.

Whilst the Tesla Model 3 took the #1 sales spot with 1490 units, the Renault Zoe came in not far behind at 1231 units (estimated figures via BAFA “environmental bonus” new applications). Other popular models included Volkswagen’s e-Golf and e-up! and the BMW i3.

Germany’s 37.7% fall in March auto sales was tough, but still relatively mild compared to a 69% drop in Spain, 72% drop in France, and massive 85% drop in Italy.

According to a report by Automotive News, the president of the automobile manufacturers’ association (VDIK) has withdrawn its previous 2020 market forecast of 3.35 million auto sales in Germany, saying:

“Everything now depends on how long the crisis lasts and how long the necessary protective measures have to be maintained. Nobody knows that at present. That’s why we will not make a new forecast until further notice.” (Reinhard Zirpel, VDIK President)

With the overall auto market depressed, Germany’s EV market share — based on a finite but steadily ramping supply — may reach around 10% in the full-year 2020 results. Much will depend on the timetable around VW ID.3 deliveries, whether the company can resolve persistent software issues, and the speed of the ID.3’s ramp up.

What’s your guess as to 2020 EV market share in Germany, and in the European region as a whole? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Article images via manufacturers.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



