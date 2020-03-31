Republicans Are Failing America: Coronavirus Response Mirrors Climate Response

March 31st, 2020 by Scott Cooney

Conservative politicians across the country are still not taking Coronavirus seriously, as CleanTechnica analyst Mike Barnard pointed out. Potentially, because their leader still seems confused about it. Down-rank Republicans are following in the POTUS’ line of thinking. In Mississippi, for instance, the Republican governor has actively resisted a statewide shelter-in-place order, saying that he wanted to make decisions “based on experts.” Perhaps he considers right wing media personalities Alex Jones or Geraldo Rivera experts (if you haven’t seen Alex Jones’ toothpaste that kills coronavirus, or Geraldo’s DIY coronavirus test on Fox News, it’s worth a watch).

He’s not alone. Republican governors across the country are gambling with our lives.

I plotted the states that have issued Shelter-in-place orders as of March 31st…

Perhaps not so amazingly, the party of science denialism and Drill Baby Drill politics are also failing us on the next pandemic — climate change. I plotted the map of states that have committed to a clean energy revolution, with what’s known as a renewable portfolio standard (RPS).

Look familiar?

And of course, the election maps of 2012 and 2016, for context (images from Wikipedia).





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



