Climate Change

Published on March 31st, 2020 | by Scott Cooney

Republicans Are Failing America: Coronavirus Response Mirrors Climate Response

March 31st, 2020  

Conservative politicians across the country are still not taking Coronavirus seriously, as CleanTechnica analyst Mike Barnard pointed out. Potentially, because their leader still seems confused about it. Down-rank Republicans are following in the POTUS’ line of thinking. In Mississippi, for instance, the Republican governor has actively resisted a statewide shelter-in-place order, saying that he wanted to make decisions “based on experts.” Perhaps he considers right wing media personalities Alex Jones or Geraldo Rivera experts (if you haven’t seen Alex Jones’ toothpaste that kills coronavirus, or Geraldo’s DIY coronavirus test on Fox News, it’s worth a watch).

He’s not alone. Republican governors across the country are gambling with our lives.

I plotted the states that have issued Shelter-in-place orders as of March 31st

(States in blue have mandatory shelter-in-place. Red states have resisted health experts’ pleas to do the same. Grey states above have stopped short of shelter-in-place but have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.)

Perhaps not so amazingly, the party of science denialism and Drill Baby Drill politics are also failing us on the next pandemic — climate change. I plotted the map of states that have committed to a clean energy revolution, with what’s known as a renewable portfolio standard (RPS).

Look familiar?

And of course, the election maps of 2012 and 2016, for context (images from Wikipedia).

 
 

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur hellbent on making the world a better place for all its residents. After starting and selling two mission driven companies, Scott started a third and lost his shirt. After that, he bought a new shirt at Goodwill and started this media company and once it was making enough, he was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has, by the end of 2019, performed efficiency retrofits on more than 13,000 homes and small businesses, saving customers more than $3.3 million a year on their utilities. Because he's sadistic, he then started a zero waste, organic, locally made personal care line. Scott's also addicted to producing stuff and teaching people--he was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, green business startup coach, author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill), and Green Living Ideas, and developer of the sustainability board game GBO Hawai'i.


