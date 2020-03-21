CleanTechnica = Top Trade Publication In 2019 Renewable Energy & Equity Messaging

March 21st, 2020 by Carolyn Fortuna

We’re #1! CleanTechnica has been named the top trade publication with the highest number of renewable energy articles for 2019. And, as if that accolade isn’t enough, we also scored first place in the category “top outlets with articles containing renewable energy promotes equity and justice messaging.”

Those 2 recognitions came from The Solutions Project’s new report, “Renewable Energy Narrative Trends.” The intent of the research was to understand how the media covers renewable energy, in particular to determine if funding gaps in climate philanthropy are also leading to a gap in media coverage of local leaders and innovations. To what extent would articles quote women as spokespeople, reference issues of equity, or talk about communities of color?

The Solutions Project and partners in both frontline communities and entertainment wanted to commend renewable energy narratives in the press, but they also wanted to take it a step further. They looked into the “who” and “how” behind renewable energy narratives, to highlight how advocates’ work inspires progress, and to pinpoint where the opportunities are that shift conversations to include all those who are working for energy justice in their communities. They were confident that a vision for equity and justice within the renewable energy world is taking place right around us, but they wanted the data to document their impressions.





2019 was a big year for renewable energy press coverage. From articles about the Green New Deal to Democratic presidential candidates’ about their environmental plans, readers and viewers were people were exposed to a variety of messages about climate change and potential energy solutions. CleanTechnica coverage was at the forefront of these important topics, emphasizing innovation and inclusion.

Here is a sample of some of our CleanTechnica 2019 reporting in which renewable energy and equity messaging intersected.

Sarah Shanley Hope, executive director of The Solutions Project, summarizes the report’s findings.

“These findings illustrate that women policymakers are getting well-deserved media attention for advancing a 100% clean energy agenda. However, women – especially women of color – who are doing on-the-ground work to promote a just transition to 100% clean energy aren’t being quoted in news stories with a frequency that accurately reflects their expertise or the positive impact they are having on people’s lives. They are making their communities more climate resilient, reducing energy bills, and creating economic opportunities.”

CleanTechnica has an ownership and editorial management team that is dedicated to reporting renewable energy news across many sectors — and believes in giving voice to underrepresented groups, as demonstrated by The Solutions Project report. In fact, one of our greatest strengths is reaching out to organizations who are making real progress in clean energy but may not have the corporate marketing wherewithal to get their message out to the public.

Congrats, CleanTechnica, for taking the lead in focusing on a wide variety of renewable energy messages and respecting voices that truly reflect our world.





