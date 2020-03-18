Tesla Model Y Dimensions — Full List & Table

March 18th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

The clouds of uncertainty over the Tesla Model Y’s specs and dimensions have finally cleared up now that the automaker has started deliveries of the Model Y midsize electric SUV (last Friday). A serious push in Model Y deliveries should be expected this week, gaining momentum till the end of the current month (end of TSLA Q1 2020).

With the deliveries starting, Tesla also released the full Model Y Owner’s Manual that contains pieces of information that were previously unavailable through any authentic source. The car Silicon Valley manufacturer just dumped all of that info upon us.

In the meantime, YouTuber Tesla Raj visited the Tesla Fremont factory and found a Tesla Model Y Performance with the Upgrade Package (PUP) in the parking lot. He was able to produce a detailed review of the most anticipated electric vehicle of the year — which he did on a rainy day in California (video below).

Raj even took a measuring tape with him to bring us various measurements and regarding the Model Y’s dimensions and specs, some things that even Tesla’s official specs for the vehicle don’t reveal (see table 1.1 below). Let’s first look at the exterior and interior dimensions of the Tesla Model Y revealed in the owner’s manual.

Tesla Model Y exterior and interior dimensions. Click/Tap to load high-res screenshot in new tab (source: Tesla Inc.)

Table 1.1: Tesla Model Y luggage space with measuring tape, additional info

Options / Features Measurement / Info Side mirrors (larger than the Model 3) 7.5 in (190 mm) wide and 6 in (152 mm) tall Practical trunk Space 5 carry on suitcases on top + 1 in the lower trunk (compartment under the trunk floor) Trunk width 37 in (940 mm) Trunk depth (or length) 43 in (1,093 mm) Trunk height (center) 27 in (686 mm) Trunk height (sides) 20 in (508 mm) Trunk side pockets depth 12 in (305 mm) Trunk side pockets height 20 in (508 mm) Practical frunk space 1 carry on suitcase plus more Seat risers (driver/passenger) 6 in (152 mm) Distand from rear seat thigh support to the glass roof 36 in (3 feet / 914 mm) Reclining rear seats Yes / 3 levels Rear seats width 18 in (457 mm) each side seat, 12 in (305 mm) center seat Rear seat height from the ground (sitting position height) 24 in (610 mm) Front seat height from the ground (lowest heigt setting) 26 in (660 mm) Front seat height from the ground (heighest heigt setting) 29 in (737 mm) Tires for 21″ Uberturbine wheels Pirelli Elect P Zero Center console trim Piano Black (yes, it returns, here’s how to be save it from getting ruined) Wireless phone charging Yes Front USB ports 1 x USB-3.1 (Tpye-C) + 1 x normal Type-A port Rear USB ports 2 x USB-3.1 (Tpye-C)

Measuring the trunk, seats, cabin space, and seating position from the ground gives us some good information about the Tesla Model Y. Now we know that driver + passenger front seats can be elevated to a max of 3 inches (76 mm). Such information in the above video and table will help people with varying heights and weight make their buying decision for this vehicle.

With the 2nd-row seat still up, the Tesla Model Y’s huge trunk and frunk can accommodate 7 standard carry-on suitcases, 5+1 in the trunk and under compartment and 1 in the frunk (front trunk), a good measure for planning long journeys with friends or family.

Three adults sitting in the 2nd-row seat with heights of 5’7″ (170 cm), 5’10″(177.8 cm), and 6’1″(185.4 cm) were comfortable with regards to legroom, but it was a bit tight at the shoulders. For long journeys, 2 adults and kid in the back seat would be notably better than 3 adults. On short commutes, 3 grown people would be just fine (IMO).



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







