Tesla Makes Model Y Key Fob With Passive Entry Available In Online Store

March 18th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Just after Tesla Model Y deliveries began this past weekend, the Silicon Valley–based automaker added the Model Y key fob with the passive entry feature to its online store, for a price tag of $150, the same as for the Tesla Model 3.

The passive entry feature lets the bearer of the key fob unlock and occupy the vehicle with ease — when the key fob is in a 3 foot proximity of the Tesla Model Y, the vehicle automatically unlocks for the approaching owner or driver. Tesla has posted the following description of this product in the company’s online shop:

“No hands required. Locking and unlocking your Tesla has never been easier. Keep your key fob in your pocket and simply pull on the door handle for easy entry. Same with the trunk. Your key fob is automatically enabled when you pair with your vehicle.

“Gift box includes key fob and coin cell batteries.”

Besides the doors, this feature is really handy when opening the trunk. As the key fob comes near the trunk, it will unlock automatically, and since the Model Y hatchback trunk is equipped with a power liftgate, the trunk will fully open itself.

By physical looks, the Tesla Model Y key fob is actually the same one as the one for the Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X. The new key fob just needs to be paired with a Model Y the same way it is paired with a Model 3 (video and written pairing guide here).

In the past, key fob relay attacks have been used to steal cars. In 2018, Tesla theft in the UK was on the rise and Tesla owners requested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduce “PIN to drive” security feature and further enhanced it in the next set of over-the-air software updates.

Interestingly, with the latest Model Y/3 Key Fobs, the dumb Summon can be used (only forward and reverse in a straight line) — the Smart Summon feature only works with the Tesla Mobile App.

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 Key Fob is not waterproof. It is only water-resistant and exposure to submerging or heavy rain may damage the key fob (find more details and FAQs on Tesla support page).

Editor’s note: I had the key fob with the Model S, and now just have the normal Model 3 “keys” (phone and card). I much prefer using my phone as a key — have very little issue with that, and is much easier than carrying around or remembering to get the key fob. Only real benefits of the key fob, in my experience, are that 1) it looks cool, and 2) it’s easy to share with multiple drivers who need to drive sometimes but shouldn’t have the car connected to their phone (the case in our Tesla Shuttle business).



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







