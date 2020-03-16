Tesla Model Y Performance — 1st Dynamic Driving Review (Video)

March 16th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

The Tesla Model Y Performance has gotten its first dynamic driving review, from the guys at Throttle House. They find it to have class-leading real-world acceleration and a much lower center of gravity — and much better value — than any fossil fuelled performance crossover. In terms of driving dynamics, they consider it to feel somewhere between the Model X and the Model 3.

We’ve seen a few walk-around videos of the Model Y appearing over the past few days, and we’ve covered several of the Model Y’s standout features. James and Thomas of Throttle House have now released a high-quality video reviewing the driving dynamics of Tesla’s newest vehicle, as well as covering other useful details.

James notes that with acceleration of 3.5 seconds to 60 mph (3.7 seconds to 100 km/h), the Model Y Performance is plenty quick, and quicker than any fossil fuelled peer. It beats out the quickest Porsche Macan Turbo (4.3 seconds), Mercedes GLC 63S Coupe (3.6 seconds), and BMW X3M Competition (4.0 seconds). As well as being slower, all of these fossils are at least $17,000 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Performance — Oops!

Beyond the on-paper specs, in everyday practical driving situations, no fossil can match the instant throttle response of a battery electric powertrain. As James emphasizes, “The moment you mash on the throttle, it flies. From standstill, because it’s all wheel drive, and also even [from] 30 mph.”

The other issue for typical fossil fuelled crossovers is the relatively high center of gravity, such that they inherently struggle on cornering dynamics. James notes that, compared to all of them, the Model Y “goes some of the way to fixing that because the center of gravity is so low, because of the batteries. So, if I take a corner at speed, it’s pretty rooted. It’s not quite the Model 3, but it’s better than the Model X.”

The Model Y manages all of these great performance traits, whilst remaining “comfortable and spacious.” Check out the video and give the Throttle House team a thumbs up.





