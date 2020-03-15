70 Reasons Why Tesla Model 3 Is Most Loved Car

March 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Whether you are considering buying a Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, or another electric vehicle, it is probably worth noting that the Model 3 is the most loved car or passenger vehicle in the United States, based on Consumer Reports surveys of vehicle owners of all types. In other words, owners of no other vehicles profess to love their vehicles as much as Model 3 owners do.

When this news broke 10 days ago, I thought, “Well, of course.” First of all, this was pretty much expected sooner or later since the Model S long dominated this award. Also, as a Model 3 owner, I know how wonderful the car is and how much other owners love it. Furthermore, being a previous Model S owner, I know that I like the Model 3 even more than the superb (and more expensive) Model S.

Also, we know from our own surveys — CleanTechnica surveys directly administered to EV owners as well as random sample surveys administered by SurveyMonkey on our behalf in 7 countries — the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 are the vehicles current EV owners are most likely to buy next.

A few days after the Consumer Reports news broke, it crossed my mind to share 70 reasons why the Tesla Model 3 is the most loved car in the country. (Well, it crossed my mind to share a list of reasons — the number just happened to get to 70.) Let’s get to the list …

It achieved the highest safety rating ever from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Autopilot/Full Self Driving is a tech wonder that makes driving oodles more relaxing and safer — and is fun! The instant torque + motor and battery power capacity, especially in a midsize sedan body, make for some of the funnest driving possible. It’s a beautiful car. Supercharging doesn’t just make road trips possible, it makes road trips more enjoyable and in some cases more convenient than road trips with a gasmobile or non-Tesla EV. The way the door pops open with the touch of a button (from the inside) — continues to be a fun, gratifying experience after more than half a year with the car. Free or cheap fuel. (Not having home charging, I’ve only charged at public charging stations, which are all free in my area. Some areas have paid public charging, and most people charge at home, which is still normally cheaper than driving a gasmobile but does cost money.) Can charge your car at home. The glass roof — so nice to look out of at certain times/places. Superfast charging, including new V3 super-superfast charging. Preheating/pre-cooling of the car via smartphone app. Automatic preheating/-pre-cooling. The seats — best seats I’ve ever experienced except for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class ones that massage you. (I like massages.) Keyless locking/unlocking — I don’t do anything, the phone and car do all the work. The steering wheel — it’s just nice. Netflix. YouTube. Hulu (I don’t use it, but looks good). Twitch (I guess, but I don’t use it). Spotify/music streaming. Beach Buggy. Stardew Valley. Chess (against the car or another person). Other games. Santa Mode. Mars Mode. Rainbow Road (w/ cowbell). Fart App. Trax. Camp Mode (including nice, warming campfire visualization). Autopilot visualizations (aside from the usefulness of the tech, it’s just fun and interesting looking at the visualization). Did I mention it’s pretty? Plenty of cargo space in the main trunk area, under-trunk compartment, and frunk (though, you can get tons more cargo space in the Model Y if you prefer). Can charge your car with solar power, and then can tell people you are driving on sunshine. Cabin Overheat Protection (makes sure the vehicle cabin doesn’t get above 105°F when you are away, unless the battery goes below 20%). Dog Mode. Drawing pad. (Great for kids! But also fun for adults.) Monty Python Easter egg. White + black interior is stunning. Sound system is top notch. Super smooth driving experience/feeling. Quiet at low speeds (not very quiet at high speeds, but I hear that’s gotten better). Best navigation system in the world (because of hardware + software). 3-level heated seats. Automatic windshield wipers (though, they aren’t always good enough to use on their own). Vegan, PETA-approved interior materials for seats, steering wheel, etc. This is before getting the car, but it’s worth mentioning — no sleazy, scammy auto dealer to go through! Summon (you can bring the car to where you’re standing via your phone). Sentry Mode (watches out for intruders, vandals, and other passersby, and records them just in case). Can open trunk, frunk, doors, and windows via phone app, or even remotely start it. #FrunkPuppyFriday Can engage in a bit of fun trolling and honk at someone using phone app (I’ve done it too many times). Great range on a full charge. Valet Mode & Speed Limit Mode. Superb handling and ability to feel like a sports car packaged in a midsize sedan’s body. Navigation screen and phone app both show # of free Supercharger stalls at a Supercharger station. Can schedule service easily through phone app. Can request roadside assistant, and select from list of common problems, via phone app. Can find location of car via phone app. Carpool lane access, free parking, or other perks in certain places. Voice commands — work so well (including voice to text). Driver profiles. Air conditioning vents — unique, designed by Tesla, and work better than typical car air conditioning vents. Tremendous efficiency. Almost no maintenance. Great resale value — best on the US market. Minimalist interior. Over-the-air software updates that routinely improve your car (in the time I’ve had my car, we’ve gotten updates that increase range, increase power, and add several of the items above, like Netflix, YouTube, some games, some Autopilot visualizations). Can read CleanTechnica on vehicle browser/touchscreen. Zero emissions!

So, who has the real issues with Tesla cars? Apparently NOT the people who own them. According to the Consumer Reports survey Tesla has the highest owner satisfaction rating of any other brand by a wide margin.https://t.co/63q9uZEwfs$TSLA#teslaissues$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/8EHteCdByI — Vladimir Grinshpun (@VGrinshpun) March 10, 2020

Any other reasons? Perhaps David Havasi and I mentioned some others in our most recent “Tesla Inside Out” episodes — we certainly spent a lot of time talking about things we love about Tesla cars! If you haven’t heard enough about the Model 3 and Tesla’s tech/auto leadership, have some fun listening to (or even watching) these.

