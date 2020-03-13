Tesla Model Y Size Comparison With Mercedes GLC 300 (Video & Dimensions)

March 13th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Tesla Model Y and Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 midsize SUVs were recently spotted in the Tesla Fremont car factory’s parking lot, both SUVs parked pretty close together. Teslana, a YouTube channel, grabbed the opportunity to film them from several different angles.

Interestingly, we can witness several internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and SUVs in the Tesla Fremont parking area — the ICE age is going away, but it looks like even employees and visitors at Tesla haven’t got rid of them completely. Soon that should change with greater affordability coming into play.

Mercedes-Benz on its US website classifies the GLC 300 as “midsize SUV.” The visual appearance of it beside the Tesla Model Y shows it is a bit less wide than the Model Y, and the height is a bit above the Y’s roof.

Like previously we compared the exterior dimensions of the Volvo XC90 vs. Tesla Model Y, we are going to do the same comparison using the leaked Model Y specs from the Tesmanian blog — the difference is we’re going to compare the interior dimensions of both of these direct competitors as well (see table 1.1 and 1.2 below).

Table 1.1: Tesla Model Y vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Exterior Dimensions Comparison

Options Tesla Model Y Mercedes GLC 300 Length 187 in (4,750 mm) 183.3 in (4,656 mm) Width (with mirrors) 83.8 in (2,218 mm) 82.5 in (2,096 mm) Height 64 in (1,624 mm) 64.7 in (1,643 mm) Wheelbase 113.8 in (2,890 mm) 113.1 in (2,873 mm)

The exterior dimensions in the 1.1 comparison table suggest that the Tesla Model Y is actually slightly wider and longer than the GLC 300 SUV, except that the roof of the Mercedes GLC 300 is a tiny bit higher. So, if the GLC 300 is a midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y definitely falls into this category. Let’s see how both cars compare in terms of interior dimensions and space.

Table 1.2: Tesla Model Y vs. Mercedes Benz GLC 300 Interior Dimensions Comparison

Options Tesla Model Y Mercedes GLC 300 Passenger capacity 5–7 5 Headroom (front) 41.0 in (1,041 mm) 37.8 in (960 mm) Legroom (front) 41.8 in (1,063 mm) 40.8 in (1,036 mm) Shoulder room (front) 56.4 in (1,432 mm) 57.3 in (1,455 mm) Headroom (rear) 39.4 in (1,001 mm) 38.5 in (978 mm) Legroom (rear) 40.5 in (1,029 mm) 37.3 in (947 mm) Shoulder room (rear) 54.0 in (1,373 mm) 56.5 in (1,435 mm) Cargo capacity (max) 66 cu ft 56.5 cu ft

The Tesla Model Y is roomier inside than the Mercedes GLC 300, both in terms of headroom and legroom. Mercedes was only able to create a little bit more shoulder room for the passengers in the front and rear seats, the max cargo, and passenger capacity of the Model Y is also significantly more than the GLC 300.

We have done visual comparisons of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 in the past using pictures and videos of the front, rearview, and side view profiles but since the dimensions of the Model Y are out, we will be doing a detailed specs comparison of both of these vehicles soon.

Featured image courtesy X Auto, screenshot from video.





