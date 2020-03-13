#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Published on March 13th, 2020 | by Iqtidar Ali

1st Tesla Model Y Deliveries Started Today!

March 13th, 2020 by  

Originally published on X Auto.

Tesla has scheduled the first Tesla Model Y delivery dates as soon as Friday tomorrow (this morning). This is at least 2 days earlier than what was previously reported, an expected initial delivery date of Sunday. We reported earlier this month that shipments of Tesla Model Y units to delivery centers across the country had already started. Now is the time to hand them over to enthusiastic owners at last.

According to a Tesla Model Y community tracker, which has data from more than 1,000 Model Y owners, at least three owners have their vehicle handover day scheduled for tomorrow. Some owners from Facebook groups have also reported that they are getting their Model Y tomorrow. All of these are the top-of-the-line “Performance” variants.

One Model Y owner posted on Facebook with joy:

“Just scheduled my delivery for 10am this Friday! It’s happening. And earlier than 15th!”

Another owner shared his Tesla account screenshot, with an appointment scheduler showing 13th, 14th, & 15th of March as the available window for his Tesla Model Y delivery

Meanwhile, several semi trailers have been seen leaving the Tesla Fremont car factory loaded with Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars for the delivery rush that is expected to go intense through the rest of this month as the 1st financial quarter of 2020 ends. Adding Model Y sales figures to Q1 2020’s financial results will be a good start of the year for the Silicon Valley–based automaker.

 
 

About the Author

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.


