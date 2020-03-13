1st Tesla Model Y Deliveries Started Today!

March 13th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Tesla has scheduled the first Tesla Model Y delivery dates as soon as Friday tomorrow (this morning). This is at least 2 days earlier than what was previously reported, an expected initial delivery date of Sunday. We reported earlier this month that shipments of Tesla Model Y units to delivery centers across the country had already started. Now is the time to hand them over to enthusiastic owners at last.

According to a Tesla Model Y community tracker, which has data from more than 1,000 Model Y owners, at least three owners have their vehicle handover day scheduled for tomorrow. Some owners from Facebook groups have also reported that they are getting their Model Y tomorrow. All of these are the top-of-the-line “Performance” variants.

One Model Y owner posted on Facebook with joy:

“Just scheduled my delivery for 10am this Friday! It’s happening. And earlier than 15th!”

Another owner shared his Tesla account screenshot, with an appointment scheduler showing 13th, 14th, & 15th of March as the available window for his Tesla Model Y delivery

Meanwhile, several semi trailers have been seen leaving the Tesla Fremont car factory loaded with Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars for the delivery rush that is expected to go intense through the rest of this month as the 1st financial quarter of 2020 ends. Adding Model Y sales figures to Q1 2020’s financial results will be a good start of the year for the Silicon Valley–based automaker.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







