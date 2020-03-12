Netherlands EV Sales Report — Opel Ampera-e #8 in Overall Auto Market in February

March 12th, 2020 by Jose Pontes

The Dutch plug-in vehicle (EV) market grew 51% in February, to 3,685 plug-in registrations. So, after a light hangover (-2% year over year/YoY) in January, the Dutch plug-in market is back on track, with last month’s EV share at 12%, pulling the year-to-date EV share to 9.4%. In March we should see it back at double digits.

Breaking down registrations between each plug-in powertrain, fully electric vehicles (BEVs) are back in black (+4%) thanks to a 36% growth rate last month, while PHEVs continue flying off the shelves, jumping 139% YoY. Still, BEVs are recovering their mojo and are now responsible for 69% of the plug-in market — far from the 93% of last year, but expect them to recover ground as the year advances.

If we only consider BEVs, the EV share last month was 9.5%, with the 2020 share now standing at 6.4%.

In February, the leading EV, the Opel Ampera-e (Euro-spec Chevy Bolt), is profiting from its end-of-career selloff, scoring a second record performance in a row, this time with 647 units registered. That even landed it in the top 10 spot in the overall market (#8, to be precise).

(It does make you wonder how successful this small hatchback could have been if it had been properly marketed in Europe, doesn’t it?)

Back to last month’s best sellers, if the 2nd place position of the VW e-Golf is not surprising (insert deep discounts comment), the 3rd spot of the Kia Niro EV is, with the Korean crossover scoring a record 483 registrations, which could mean that Kia (finally) has more batteries available to increase the production output of its popular EV.

Another surprise is the 5th spot of the small Skoda Citigo EV, with 153 registrations in its first full sales month. That provides great prospects for the Czech EV. In fact, if we add all three of the Bratislava-made triplets (VW e-Up, Seat e-Mii, Skoda Citigo EV), we get 226 units, which is a significant volume in the city car category.

Who would think that competitive specs and pricing would move EV metal in the cheapest end of the market? (sarcasm off)

A final mention is due to the 147 Volvo XC40 PHEV registrations made last month, making it the best selling plug-in hybrid in February. Is Volvo’s compact SUV headed for success?



Looking at the 2020 ranking, there were plenty of changes, with the Korean models shining above everyone else. The Kia Niro EV joined the podium, in 3rd, while its Hyundai cousin, the Kona EV, jumped 3 spots to #4. And the good news didn’t ended there, with the Kia Soul EV jumping to #15 and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric rejoining the table at #20.

One European model climbing up higher was the Renault Zoe, jumping 3 spots to #12, while its arch rival in terms of sales, the BMW i3, rejoined the top 20 at #18 (after a slow-selling January).

We have two new faces in the table, with the Skoda Citigo EV jumping immediately to #9, while the Volvo XC40 PHEV joined the Top 20 straight into #10.

Highlighting Volvo’s good moment, the S/V60 midsize twins surpassed the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and are now the best selling plug-in hybrids, with the Swedish maker now having 4 models in the top 10.

We now have 13 BEVs vs 7 PHEVs in the top 20, and outside the table we have other BEVs trying to reach it, like the Mercedes EQC, which after spending several months in the 9 Circles of Production Hell is finally starting to pick up pace. The EQC registered 80 units in February, making it the best selling plug-in midsized SUV in February.

In the manufacturer ranking, Opel (15%, up 3 percentage points) is the surprise leader, while Volvo, Volkswagen, and Kia, all with 11%, run for the remaining podium seats.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







