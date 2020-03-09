France Nudges 8% EV Market Share In February — Best Of The Big Markets

March 9th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

France, a market of over 2 million annual auto sales, saw plug-in passenger vehicle market share of 7.95% in February, following January’s record 11% share. Pure electrics (BEVs) took 5.6% of the market, and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) 2.3%. The year-to-date EV market share stands at 9.3%.

Although not quite maintaining January’s 11% high, the 7.95% result for February is nevertheless the month’s highest EV market share of any of the large (+2 million units) auto markets in Europe, or indeed globally. The runner up is currently European neighbour Germany at 6.9% in February.

France’s top 5 BEV models in February included local favourites the Renault Zoe (3076 units) and Peugeot e-208 (2495), followed by the Tesla Model 3 (1025), DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (517), and Hyundai Kona EV (414).

Hyundai is about to start European manufacturing of the Kona EV at the Nosovice factory in the Czech Republic, targeting production of 30,000 units this year. This will give a significant boost over the ~23,000 imported units sold into Europe in 2019, but the Kona EV may still struggle compared to volumes of the Volkswagen ID.3 arriving in the summer.

It’s good to see the e-208, PSA group’s first high-volume EV, quickly establishing strong sales in its home market. In fact, if we add in its siblings — the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Corsa-e (165) — the total platform sales in France combine to 3,177, edging ahead of the Zoe.

Peugeot e-208. Image Courtesy: Peugeot

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. Image Courtesy: DS

On the basis of the year-to-date results, LMC automotive estimates France’s overall auto sales volume currently trending to right around 2 million units for 2020, from 2.2 million last year.

AVERE France, the French EV Association, is targeting 170,000 EV sales for 2020, which with the above assumption would be equivalent to around 8.5% share averaged over the full year. That currently looks well within reach.

We’ve just seen Germany’s EV market trending towards a potential 250,000 sales for 2020, and the UK tracking towards ~130,000, Sweden ~110,000, and Norway around 90,000–100,000. Added to strong growth in all other European markets, 1 million sales are possible for the region this year.

That’s an impressive growth trend, given that Europe only broke through the 500,000 barrier last year. Please jump into the comments with your thoughts.



