From 8 Tesla Supercharger Stations In 2013 To 1,804 Supercharger Stations Today

Just 7 months ago, there were 1,533 Tesla Supercharger stations globally, hosting 13,344 Supercharger stalls. As I showed at the time, and as you might have assumed if you thought back to baby Tesla of 7 years ago, that was a dramatic increase over the 8 Supercharger stations that were installed in 2013 (6 in California and 2 on the US East Coast).

Tesla’s now up to 1,804 Supercharger stations hosting 15,911 Supercharger stalls.

Tesla added nearly 300 Supercharger stations and nearly 3,000 Supercharger stalls in 7 months. That’s 18% and 19% growth in 7 months, respectively. (Actually, that article was published on the 6th of the month, so if you assume steady growth in the next 4–5 days, they’ll both be above 20% growth by February 6th.)

As you can see, many more Superchargers are coming soon (the grey bubbles).

This is pretty astounding growth, and I think it’s an under-acknowledged part of Tesla’s success. Four years ago, we published a report based on surveys we had collected from EV owners that showed Tesla’s superfast charging network was a top feature that buyers considered to be a “critical” or very important factor when buying their next electric vehicle. In other words, they would not consider another electric vehicle unless it had access to the Supercharger network or a similar superfast-charging network. That is still the case for thousands of EV owners we surveyed in 2019.

It was foresight, common sense, and ruthless pragmatism that led to the Supercharger network and has continued to grow it. As our own Kyle Field has pointed out, superfast charging is a key component of the EV ecosystem and automakers need to think of the whole ecosystem if they want to be successful selling EVs.

Actually, the surveys mentioned above were surveys of EV owners, and early EV owners had home and/or workplace charging, where almost all of their charging could be conveniently completed. There are many people without home charging (like me) who would like to join the EV ownership world and just can’t rely on slower public charging. I use Superchargers at least once a week, and I imagine nearby Superchargers are and will increasingly be critical pieces of the puzzle bringing in many more EV buyers in 2020 than we’d otherwise have.

Going back to my article from 7 months ago, here’s a look at how Supercharger maps (the networks they represent) have evolved over the years:

2013:

2014:

2018:

2019:

There’s still much included in the original article about the growth of the Tesla Supercharger network. Check it out if you want to dive in deeper: “Tesla Supercharger Network Evolution — From 6 To 13,344 Superchargers In 6 Years.”

Reflecting on Tesla’s rapid innovation and leadership, how many Supercharger stations will be on the ground by the end of 2020? Similarly, how long will it take until the network doubles and there are 3,600 Supercharger stations? We’ll see. How long until people buying EVs from other automakers will have a better charging network than Tesla buyers? Wait … is that ever going to be a possibility?

