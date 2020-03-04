Volkswagen Unveils ID.4, Provides Updates On ID.3

March 4th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

It’s official. The first battery electric SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB chassis will be called ID.4. The concept version of the car was originally known as the ID Crozz. Production will begin later this year with a rear-wheel drive single motor version. A dual motor vehicle will follow, probably some time in 2021. In a press release, Volkswagen proclaims the ID.4 will be “the first vehicle in the…compact SUV category to offer climate-neutral production and operation.” The company says the ID.4 is a world car that will be sold in Europe, North America, and China.

The company says, “The ID.4’s aerodynamically refined exterior perfectly sets the stage for the MEB’s revolutionary architecture: the vehicle’s front end is short and the wheelbase long, giving superlative space on the inside. The driver and passengers in the ID.4 take a seat in the Open Space, the airy and bright vehicle interior.” Official photos of the ID.4 are shown below.

Sharp-eyed readers may notice the ID.4 is missing all the chopped up styling of the Fisker Ocean and the elongated schnozzolla of the BMW i4. The ID.4 is a clean, modern design that takes advantage of its electric powertrain to push the wheels out close to the corners of the car, leaving more room for people inside. It eschews geegaws and gimcracks and random creases in the sheet metal that collide with each other along the car’s flanks — a design idiom that is au courant today and completely unnecessary.

ID.3 Will Come In 3 Trim Levels

In the same press release, Volkwagen offered a few new details about the ID.3 sedan that is due in showrooms this summer. After all the ID. 1st models are spoken for, the ID.3 buyers will have a choice of three trim levels — ID.3 Pure, ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S.

The entry-level ID.3 Pure will have a 45 kWh battery, 126 horsepower motor, and a range of 330 km (WLTP). The Pure starts at under €30,000 in Germany. A 150-horsepower motor will be optional. Standard equipment includes 18-inch steel wheels, LED headlights with automatic lighting control, LED taillights, 10-color ambient lighting, an ID.Light that communicates with pedestrians, Air Care Climatronic air conditioning system, Natural Voice voice command controls, and a keyless entry and starting system. A lane-keeping system, front assist, dynamic road sign display, and parking distance control are all standard.

The ID.3 Pro features a 58 kWh battery with either 146 or 204 hp and a range of up to 420 km (WLTP). Starting at around €35,000, the company calls it the all-round version for urban mobility and medium range. It also offers DC fast charging capability which will allow it to add 290 kilometers of range in just 30 minutes.

The ID.3 Pro S has a 77 kWh battery, a 204 hp motor, and a range of up to 550 km (WLTP). It comes with 19-inch Andoya wheels and Play & Pause design pedals. The press announcement did not mention a starting price for the Pro S.

CleanTechnica readers already know Volkswagen is working on high performance versions of it MEB-based cars. The ID.3 dual motor version will be known as the GTX but it won’t be in showrooms for several years and no prices have been revealed as of yet. Knowing Volkswagen’s reputation for building spicy versions of the Golf, the GTX should be one hot chili pepper when it arrives.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







