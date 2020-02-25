Tesla’s Shanghai Model 3 Jumps Instantly To China’s #1 Electric Vehicle By Production Volume

February 25th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

The Tesla Shanghai Model 3 jumped straight to the #1 spot in China’s battery electric vehicle production charts in January, according to figures released by MIIT. The 2,625 units put the Model 3 some 12.5% ahead of any rivals. That is quite an achievement considering January was only the first month of full operation at the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Runners up in the full electric category included the GAC Aion S, BAIC EC3, and Baojun E200, each of which hit volumes above 2,000 units. Let’s look at January’s top 10 in a chart:

With January being trimmed short by the lunar new year festival, and with coronavirus concerns in play since then, it may be another month or two before China’s auto industry gets back on track. It’s hard to put a timeline on things at this point, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the recovery.

Since it’s only at the start of its volume production ramp, and the Tesla Shanghai Model 3 has gone straight into the lead already, it will undoubtedly take the top spot this year. And remember that China is by far the largest EV market in the world, over twice the size of Europe and almost 3× that of the US.

What’s your guess as to its overall volume this year? Jump into the comments to share your thoughts.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







