More Tesla Cybertruck Design & Engineering Tidbits — From Elon Musk

February 25th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter in order to answer several questions about the automaker’s futuristic Cybertruck. The Tesla CEO said that the production version of the Cybertruck will be better in terms of looks and the width of the truck will be reduced from 84″ (2134 mm) to 82″ (2083 mm).

According to Elon Musk, “active ride-height & active damping” features will be a game-changer, and since smart air suspension will be standard on all variants of the Cybertruck, these features will most probably make it to production. He also hinted that the upper “laser blade light” will be standard on all variants (we think it’s nice and needed in various scenarios when adventuring into the wilderness).

It’s slightly better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2020

Active ride height & active damping are game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2020

Btw, in some prior tweets I’d said production Cybertruck would be ~80” wide (vs ~84” body width at unveil). This is slightly too small. Will be closer to 82”, but come standard with upper laser blade lights. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2020

The thing to notice in Musk’s tweet is that when he mentioned the looks of the Tesla Cybertruck, he talked in the present tense — “it is slightly better.” He did not say, “it will be slightly better.” This suggests that the production-intent Cybertruck is almost ready. Tesla intends to bring it to production next year, but things might get a little delayed if the company decides to produce it at Gigafactory Texas.

When asked if the Cybertruck will have a real-time towing/payload calculator, Elon Musk disbursed some new info, saying:

Yes, will also show real-time changes to max acceleration, braking, cornering, speed on gradient & range, latter factoring in route elevation changes & cargo or tow mass & drag impact — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2020

Looks like the Tesla Cybertruck still has some surprises left inside, especially on the software and technology side, and there is more disruption coming to the pickup truck segment than the world expects at the moment. With more than 500,000 pre-orders in the bag, Tesla Cybertruck is already leaving the Model 3 behind in reservation numbers. [Editor’s note: I think there’s a big difference between a $100 refundable deposit and a $1000 refundable deposit, and the Model 3 and Cybertruck in terms of reservations, but that doesn’t mean that I think the Cybertruck won’t be massively popular.]

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured image: Tesla Cybertruck, by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







