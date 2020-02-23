Tesla Model 3 Humbles Honda Civic With Chimney On Drag Strip (Video)

February 23rd, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto and EVANNEX.

Yes, that is a freakin’ chimney on a modified fifth generation Honda Civic shamelessly emitting clouds of smoke. Making breathing more difficult for every living being on this planet surely means toughness, right? Ummm, we’ll see. This tricked-out Civic, belching emissions, was getting ready to battle a Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) on the drag strip.

Tesla Model 3 AWD vs. Honda Civic with a “chimney” getting ready to start the drag race (Source: Somnium Sky/YouTube)

This Tesla Model 3 AWD actually happens to be a non-performance variant with an optional “Acceleration Boost” upgrade that Tesla started offering a few months ago for $2,000. The “Acceleration Boost” over-the-air (OTA) software update speeds up the Model 3 AWD 0–60 mph launch from 4.4 seconds to 3.9 seconds.

The brash Honda Civic driver was arrogantly trying to intimidate the Tesla Model 3 owner. But the serene and quiet Model 3 was prepping for a swift beatdown as both cars slowly reached the start line. A couple of comments under the video best portrayed the situation on the track, as @FelunkaDunk stated:

“Like a Chihuahua barking at the big dog on the other side of the fence, then the gate opens!”

Another user, @Jumpieva, described the situation below:

“Like 2 dudes in the ring and the bell goes off and suddenly you realize it’s Mike Tyson in 1989.”

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD did the quarter-mile in just 11.822 seconds @ 117.19 mph, blistering past the Honda to reach the finish line. The outcome was crystal clear, as Model 3’s ferocious torque crowned it the true champ. No smoke, no noise, just some ninja-like savagery for the win.

Interestingly, the quarter-mile finish time is almost the same as the Model 3 Performance (11.8 seconds) delivered in a recent three-attempt standing start drag race battle with the Porsche 911 Carrera S — in all three attempts in that race the Model 3 Performance consistently reached the finish line in 11.8 seconds, a consistency unimaginable in the internal combustion world.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







