A Porsche Taycan Burned Down In Florida

February 18th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

There has been a video making the rounds on Twitter of a Porsche Taycan that exploded in Florida. There isn’t any known cause of the explosion. Some were initially questioning whether or not it was a Porsche Taycan, especially since Tesla and Elon Musk were tagged in the tweet along with Porsche, but that has now been confirmed by Porsche.

Twitter user Options Trader shared the video of the already completely burnt EV, with the caption “Porsche Taycan exploded in a Florida garage.” The source of the video is unknown, but presumably comes from the Porsche owner, or former owner. There were no casualties or human injuries associated with the disaster, subsequently reporting has indicated.

As you can see, the steel parts of the car remained, but not much else.

Central roof bar is alumium, so it would have melted. Everything else is steel, so it remains. There's a lot of details you can match up, but probably the best is the distinctive "double gap" at the rear of the roofline. — Nafnlaus (@enn_nafnlaus) February 17, 2020

Many Tesla owners and fans think that if this was a Tesla, headlines about it would be all over major media outlets, but since it wasn’t a Tesla exploding, it didn’t really seem to matter to them and wasn’t considered newsworthy. Apparently, it’s all the difference in the world if it’s a Porsche, not a Tesla. In fact, there have even been stories where different cars catch fire (approximately 57,000 gas cars catch fire each year in the US) and an outlet or more wrongly said it was a Tesla.

Not a Tesla, not news. Unless someone claims with no proof it's a Tesla, then it's headline news with no correction later. — Alter Machete (@Rec1pr0city) February 17, 2020





There is no indication yet if the Porsche Taycan had a fault, if there was a wiring mistake in the garage, or if some other problem created the fire. Most likely would probably be a problem with the electrical wiring in the garage.

One thing that everyone reading and commenting on this should note is that what matters most right now is that there is a family whose vehicle just blew up in their garage. If someone was near that explosion, they could have been killed or seriously injured. Whether or not you are a fan of Tesla, Porsche, EVs, or Floridians shouldn’t matter here. What matters is that someone could have easily lost their life, and if they were not around when this explosion happened, they could have lost either a part of their home or the entire house along with their car. They are most likely devastated. Let’s keep that in mind.

Also, as with our previous coverage of Tesla fires, people shouldn’t be overreacting regarding this story when it comes to the Taycan or EVs in general. As noted above, there are more than 50,000 gas car fires a year in the US, or 167 per day. In general, electric vehicles are less likely to catch fire than gasoline-powered cars.



