Tesla Alien Technology … Cheap Chevy Bolts … Copenhagen Wheel Reviews — CleanTechnica Top 20

February 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The three most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past two weeks included Elon Musk’s metaphorical take on coming alien tech from Tesla (among other things), a fresh Chevy Bolt review focused on just how much you get from a Bolt at such a low price (hint: prices at dealers are far below MSRP in many places), and a thorough look at the Copenhagen Wheel. The following three stories involve more comments from Elon on Tesla innovation, some US Department of Energy funding for renewable hydrogen, and solar tech innovation at Intersolar North America 2020. To see the other hottest CleanTechnica stories of February so far, or to click through and read those stories mentioned above, check out the full top 20 list below.







