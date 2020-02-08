#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Agriculture

Published on February 8th, 2020 | by Barry A.F.

0

Update: Help CleanTechnica Create A New Section — Key Renewable Energy Articles

February 8th, 2020 by  

Last week we asked for your help in creating our new Key Articles section, and you delivered. There were many comments with excellent suggestions, and plenty of helpful commentary. In addition, an unexpected dynamic came along — good suggestions reminded me of other articles that also needed to be included.

The article list got so big that I had to exclude some excellent articles or choose articles that filled several needs in order to make the list manageable for future readers. But, finally, the list has been created and will hopefully continue to be updated a couple times a year. So, as we keep publishing, if any of our new material should be on the list, keep it in mind for a future update request. Also, if you think of any more top articles before the comments close in a week (or better articles than the ones used), please post them in the comments below and I will keep a running list.

So, thanks again to all participants, and here is the new section
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.




Tags: , , ,


About the Author

I've had an interest in renewable energy and EVs since the days of deep cycle lead acid conversions and repurposed drive motors (and $10/watt solar panels). How things have changed. Also I have an interest in systems thinking (or first principles as some call it), digging into how things work from the ground up. Did you know that 97% of all Wikipedia articles link to Philosophy? A very small percentage link to Pragmatism.   A link to all my articles


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑