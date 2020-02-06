#1 Tesla Model 3 = 14% of World’s Electric Vehicle Sales in 2019

February 6th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 is the Usain Bolt of the electric vehicle market. It is far and away the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It had nearly 3× as many sales last year as the 2nd best selling electric vehicle (EV), the BAIC EU-Series (only sold in China), and it accounted for ~4× as many sales as the 3rd best selling EV, the Nissan LEAF, according to fresh data from EV Volumes.

The thing that sets the Model 3 apart, generally, is that it far outcompetes the gasoline cars in its class. It’s hard to understand, looking at the objective facts and specs, how consumers can decide on entry-level luxury cars from other companies if they genuinely compare them with the Model 3.

However, most consumers in this class probably don’t even know what the Model 3 is. Inertia and lack of awareness keep demand lower than it would be in an ideal world. Nonetheless, the Model 3 is already leagues ahead of the competition in the USA as well as in the Netherlands and Norway, where it’s the best selling vehicle across the whole passenger vehicle market. Where is that going to be the story next? A couple more countries could be home to a #1 Tesla Model 3 before we know it.

The Tesla Model X was #11 globally, and the Model S #20. The Renault Zoe, Hyundai Kona EV, and BMW i3 were the only other non-Tesla fully electric vehicles the top 10.

The EV market (counting plug-in hybrids) expanded to a 2.5% market share last year around the world, up from 2.2% in 2018.

Among brands, Tesla picked up 17% of the EV market, well above BYD’s 10% and the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s 8%.

If you prefer seeing the sales chart with "Others" included, here those are:





