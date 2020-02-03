BYD Adding 2 Megawatt Solar System From Apparent At Lancaster Factory

February 3rd, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Construction of a 2 megawatt solar power system with 2 megawatt-hours of battery storage at the BYD truck and bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California has begun. Once operational, the system is expected to save the company over $100,000 a year in utility bills. It also means the 130 electric buses BYD is manufacturing for the city of Los Angeles will be be partially built with electricity made from sunshine. Sweet!

“This project showcases BYD’s commitment to a total green ecosystem with the ability to generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power buildings as well as zero-emission vehicles,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “BYD is the only company that can provide complete, affordable solutions.”

The solar power installation will be managed by Apparent, a clean energy company based in Novato, California that uses advanced artificial intelligence strategies to extract the maximum advantage from solar plus storage systems. Apparent designed the system to work with its intelligent grid Operating System (igOS™) hosted on SG424U micro-inverters. “The software and hardware platform will manage real and reactive power produced by the system, communicating and controlling individual energy signatures to meet demand in parallel with the grid,” according to a company press release. In other words, the Apparent control system signals BYD’s battery system to charge during times of low demand and discharge during peak times.

“We are very pleased to work with BYD to offer more intelligent energy solutions,” Apparent President Jacqueline DeSouza tells CleanTechnica in an email. “Our energy platform offers dynamic real and reactive power production and sub-second communications and control — features no other clean energy solution can provide. The result is more efficient and environmentally-friendly energy production at lower costs.”

According to the company, its digital energy management results in significant energy cost savings to end users and offers communication and control for the energy market. Founded in 2011, Apparent holds over 40 US and international patents, with an additional 50 patents pending and has 35 megawatts of energy under communication and control.



