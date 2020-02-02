NFL Players Love Tesla — No Need For Super Bowl Ads

February 2nd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Super Bowl ads are the crème de la crème of marketing, yet it seems there is no need for Tesla to pay for Super Bowl ads. Not only is it the best selling EV and the best selling luxury vehicle in the United States — many NFL players agree that it is the “hottest new car in the NFL.” In fact, CNBC discovered that the one thing that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have in common is their love for Tesla. It’s a new status symbol of the NFL.

“Tesla’s like an airplane on wheels,” says one of the players. “It drives 95% of my drive to work every day,” another player said. One of the players, known as Dr. Tesla, has a Model X — and yes, he also lets it do most of the driving. One of the players, however, said that he didn’t like being in a Tesla driving itself.

Tesla has achieved Super Bowl marketing nirvana: players from both teams talking up their cars with no one getting paid to do it https://t.co/9CjxthG5GY — Tom Randall (@tsrandall) January 31, 2020

This interview by CNBC is just one of many reasons Tesla doesn’t need to pay for advertising. When you have the players for both teams in the current year’s Super Bowl talking about your product, you really don’t need to buy a Super Bowl ad. Porsche, unlike Tesla, did buy a Super Bowl ad. Unsurprisingly, many in the Tesla community kind of poked fun at it. However, one thing I want to point out is that it is a good thing Porsche will be promoting electric vehicles at the Super Bowl. Also, this is actually great for Tesla.

Tesla’s goal is to accelerate our transition to sustainable energy, including driving EVs. Porsche buying ad space in the Super Bowl to promote an EV is parallel to Tesla’s mission. And when people go to do research on Porsche EVs, they may discover that Tesla has options at a lower price with much more range, a better alternative to Porsche for many buyers. Or perhaps they’ll decide Porsche EVs and Tesla EVs are beyond their vehicle budget and opt for another EV, such as a Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt, or MINI Electric.

No matter what, Porsche’s Super Bowl ad is a win for EVs in general. Also, in its own way, it actually promotes Tesla.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







