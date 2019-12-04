LEGO Cybertruck, Cybertruck Sporks, & A Cybertruck Snapchat Filter

December 4th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Since Team Tesla decided to unveil the Cybertruck just before a major holiday centered around family and eating, it’s natural that tools such as Cybertruck eating utensils and memes such as the Cyberturkey have come about. See some of those below. However, my favorite spinoffs was not related to Thanksgiving at all, and I want one — LEGO Cybertruck is one of the coolest ideas to come from the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling.

Lego Cybertruck

LEGO Cybertruck could become one of those LEGO toys you step on in the middle of the night. And let’s admit it, saying that “I stepped on a Cybertruck on my way to the bathroom” has an interesting ring to it. No pain, no gain, right? Cybertruck has been submitted as a LEGO Idea and needs 10,000 supporters in order to be reviewed by the LEGO Group. That shouldn’t be too hard.

#Cybertruck has been submitted as a Lego Idea. Just needs 10k supporters to be reviewed by @LEGO_Group. No cost to support, just need an email address. #Tesla @Tesla https://t.co/Bsqt7QPm8m pic.twitter.com/EzXYq4rkyy — Tesla Daily (@TeslaPodcast) December 3, 2019

The Proposal for LEGO Cybertruck

The idea was proposed by BrickinNick, who writes that many different elements and functions of the Tesla Cybertruck could create a really unique LEGO build. The proposal says that opening the passenger doors, a fold or slide-out ramp, opening charging ports, steering, suspension, a full interior, the Tesla ATV, and other aspects of the Cybertruck could be integrated into the LEGO Cybertruck and could be possible future project updates that would help create the brick version of an all-electric vehicle. The dimensions are 35.6 cm long, 15.2 cm wide, and 12.7 cm high (14 inches long, six inches wide, and five inches high.)

I was supporter 1,266. To support this project is really easy. You don’t need a credit card and don’t need to pay anything. Just simply click here and support it. You do need a LEGO account. We have 604 days left as of this writing to get this supported. I may not want to step on a LEGO Cybertruck myself, but for those of you with kids, this would be a cool building experience for them.

Cybertruck Snapchat Filter

Did you know there is a Cybertruck Snapchat filter? I haven’t really been into the Snapchat scene and only downloaded it to check out this filter, which I used to “drive” on Elon Musk’s Twitter page. The Snapchat filter isn’t easily accessible through the Snapchat app, but you can unlock it by going here in your mobile browser.

Hi @elonmusk don't mind me as I drive all over your Twitter page in the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Q6k2jiFtx0 — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) November 28, 2019

Cyber Sporks

“Model 3 Experience” on Twitter posted jokingly that Tesla is now taking preorders for its new flatware set, available in 2025. To be honest, I think Tesla should actually do this, but make them available for 2020 since it’s next month. I think the more interesting piece is the spork.

Tesla is now taking preorders for their new flatware set available in 2025. #cyberware #cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Bw9L2wPfUq — Model 3 Experience (@M3Exp) December 3, 2019

Cyber Dinner

Perhaps you could eat your Cybertruck with the Cyber Flatware. Greg Milano has a law degree, works in real estate, has studied art history and architecture, but on Twitter will forever be known as the creator of Cybertruck Mashed Potatoes. Yes, Greg has made the Tesla Cybertruck edible. He tells CNN that he is just a big kid and that “Pablo Picasso summed it up well: ‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.'”

This Thanksgiving, a man used his spuds to sculpt a perfect, miniature Tesla Cybertruck.https://t.co/HaEB8LJT7n — CNN (@CNN) November 30, 2019

Just don’t pass Franz the peas.

One of the things that Elon Musk is known for is how to get people to talk about his products without actually creating ads. He does this by thinking outside the box. Think about it, would you actually throw steel balls at your car windows? No, unless you’re in an altered state of mind or feeling really destructive. Further, I am sure Elon and Franz didn’t plan to actually crack the windows of the Cybertruck, but this certainly got a lot of attention and helped make the Cybertruck one of the most-talked-about things at Thanksgiving dinners.

While you run over your friend with the Cybertruck Snapchat filter, or look at flatware from a different angle, know that every time you talk about Tesla is helping Tesla cement itself as a household name — one that is needed to help humanity work its way out of a climate crisis.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







