Zero Mass Water Shrinks Its Panels – Cleantech Talk With Founder Cody Friesen

January 14th, 2020 by Kyle Field

In this episode of our Cleantech Talk podcast interview series, Kyle Field sits down with the founder of Zero Mass Water, Cody Friesen, about the significant improvements the company has made with its new Rexi Hydropanels. You can listen to the full conversation in the embedded player below. Below that embedded SoundCloud player is a brief summary of the topics covered, but tune into the podcast to follow the full discussion.

Zero Mass Water founder and CEO Cody Friesen launched Zero Mass Water on the premise that his expertise in material science could effectively decouple the water supply for humans from the weather. Inspired by the rapid decline in wind and solar which saw a compression of cost of around 10x in as many years, Cody believed the same improvements could be realized with the Hydropanels he brought to market.

Hydropanels leverage the power of the very same photovoltaic solar panels and Cody’s mastery of material science to extract water from the air in even the most arid of environments. In the last year alone, the team at Zero Mass Water has shrunk down their Hydropanels to nearly half the size in their new Rexi panels. Even with their smaller footprint, the improved design extracts the same amount of water from the air per day at up to 5 liters per panel per day.

The more compact form factor makes them easier to transport en route to their final destination, while at the same time allowing customers to install them in a more compact space. The panels are typically installed in a minimum of a pair per location, but can also be installed in massive fields to provide a stable, weather-agnostic source of water for entire communities.

These panels are letting customers around the world ditch bottled water for good with their very own source of pure water. Zero Mass Water analyzes the water in realtime to ensure each and every drop of water produced is perfect.

That very characteristic has made Zero Mass Water a top choice for another segment of consumers that come from developing and some of the most developed nations in the world looking for water they can be certain is pure. It is easy to blindly assume the water coming out of the tap is clean and ready to drink, but unfortunately, water main breaks, lead pipes, and other contaminants result in unsafe drinking water issues like we saw in the recent headlines from Flint, Michigan.

Much like photovoltaic solar brought energy freedom for those in developed and developing areas of the world, Zero Mass Water’s Hydropanels are not simply for the affluent. Scaling up from rooftop residential installations of two or three panels, Zero Mass Water is now installing panels at scale in what they’re calling Source Fields. These larger installations leverage scale to bring the cost down as a way of enabling access to clean drinking water.

Ultimately, more volume is needed to scale up the impact that these Hydropanels can have around the world. Innovation like the improvements that shrunk the size of the panels down to half the size in the last 12 months only serve to add fuel to the fire, catalyzing change even more rapidly.

Get the full story by listening to the full podcast or check out some of our other Cleantech Talk interviews to stay on top of the latest and greatest in cleantech.



