Tesla Has 2 Of Australia’s Top 3 Safest Cars Of 2019

January 4th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

In the latest annual ranking from ANCAP, which stands for Australasian New Car Assessment Program, 2 out of the top 3 safest cars in Australia were electric vehicles. They’re Tesla’s Model X and Model 3.

ANCAP said in a statement that the top 3 safest cars for 2019 were the Tesla Model X, Model 3, and Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was #1 in the ranking with a score of 90.2%.

The Model X scored 89.6% and did particularly well in occupant protection categories.

“The Model X received a record-equalling high score of 98% for Adult Occupant Protection, with full points awarded for the protection of the driver in all four of the full-scale crash tests – frontal offset, full-width, side-impact, and oblique pole,” said ANCAP chief James Goodwin.

The Model 3 was a very close third, scoring 89.6% as well even.

Goodwin tells us that both the Tesla Model X and the Model 3 achieved the highest Safety Assist scores recorded to date — 94%. It’s well ahead of all the others that were rated this year. These safety ratings are based on a series of independent tests and safety assessments that have been internationally recognized. They involve a range of destructive physical crash tests, an assessment of on-board safety features and equipment, and performance testing of active collision avoidance technologies.

#Tesla Models X and 3 ranked among Australia’s Top 3 safest cars for 2019 https://t.co/egOGjC2R6M — The Driven (@TheDriven_io) December 20, 2019

It’s good to see electric vehicles making the top 3 when it comes to the safest vehicles in Australia. It shows another reason people should be buying electric vehicles. Who doesn’t want to keep their family and themselves as safe as possible?

Tesla demand is real, and its high safety scores are going to make the demand even higher as more people learn about this key benefit, especially as Tesla comes out with more vehicles for people to choose from in classes they prefer, such as the Model Y and the Cybertruck (which, to be honest, is in a class of its own).

We covered the safety advantage of electric vehicles in a free 2018 report: The EV Safety Advantage. Perhaps it’s time for an update. Safety report after safety report — whether from the USA, Europe, or Australia — puts Tesla’s electric vehicles at the top of the charts.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







