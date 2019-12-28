#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


NIO Unveils EC6 In Front Of Cheering Home Crowd

December 28th, 2019 by  

CleanTechnica was in the middle of a wild crowd of NIO fans tonight waiting for the rumors to be confirmed, and we weren’t disappointed. The new NIO EC6 electric crossover, presumably aimed at the Model Y market, was revealed with fanfare. That joins the ES6 and ES8.

NIO Day 2019 happened at the packed Shenzhen Bay Sports Center where William Li, NIOs CEO, introduced the startup’s 3rd production model – the smart electric coupe SUV, the EC6. The new model made its debut in front of many cheering fans, and I kid you not when I say they were cheering.

The EC6 uses the same design language from other NIO electric vehicles (EV) and ends up with a low drag coefficient of 0.27 Cd.

It sports a huge 2.1glass roof, bringing much light into the cabin. The Performance version packs a 160 kW permanent-magnet front motor with a 240kW induction motor pushing the car from 0 to 100km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

The Performance version is followed by the Sporty version, with a 160 kW permanent magnet motor giving it a 0–100km/h time of 5.6 seconds.

The good news is that the new NIO EC6 can be ordered with the other big news, the new 100kWh liquid-cooled battery pack.

NIO says it has given the EC6 an NEDC range of up to 615 km (roughly 290 miles) with the Performance version.

Fans were told they can reserve the NIO EC6 this Sunday. The company will announce prices and specs in July 2020, with deliveries starting in September.

I’ve been to a lot of car unveilings in my life, but I have rarely seen such enthusiasm in a packed stadium. Perhaps it’s a cultural difference, but the fanfare and celebrities performing made it feel like NIO is finally getting to the point where it can leave behind recent tumultuous months. Stay tuned for more as I visit the rest of NIO Day 2019 in Shenzhen. 
 
