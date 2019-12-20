Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 To Start At $67,900

December 20th, 2019 by Jake Richardson

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 is an all-electric compact luxury SUV powered by two motors. The price was recently announced at $67,900, though the $995 destination and delivery charge is not included. The EQC’s EPA-estimated range is 220 miles | 354 kilometers per charge and the WLTP estimate is 259 miles | 417 kilometers.

For comparison’s sake, the Tesla Model X Standard Range had a range of about 250 miles | 402 km, but this model was dropped from the Tesla lineup. (The price of this basic model was about $81,000.) The Long Range Model X has a range of 325 miles | 523 km and costs almost $85,000. If you prefer a Jaguar, the I-Pace has a range of about 234 miles | 376 km per charge and costs $69,500.

At the lower end of the EV SUV cost spectrum is the Kia Niro at about $38,000 with a range of 239 miles | 384 km. The Niro is not a luxury vehicle though. The EQC is a luxury SUV, hence the greater cost.

Some quick EQC tech specs:

80kWh lithium-ion battery

402 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque

dual motors

0 to 60 in less than five seconds

all-wheel drive

regenerative braking

5,346 lb. | 2424 kg curb weight

One of the main concerns that prospective EV buyers have is range, and another is charging time. Mercedes says the EQC can handle “… a 40-minute charge from 10 to 80% at a 110 kW DC charging station.”

This charging capability is exactly what many people want for a long-distance trip. An EQC driver could easily travel 200 miles, stop to charge and take a break for lunch or a beverage, and then continue onward for another 150. In other words, beginning a long trip on a full charge and with one charge on the road, the range would be quite reasonable.

Another concern some people have about EVs is if their appearance is weird or off-putting. The EQC’s design is neither. It’s actually quite appropriate for a luxury SUV: the lines are sleek, subtle, and tasteful.

Because electric motors are smaller than gas-powered ones and they don’t have to be positioned in the front of vehicles, some EV grills are different. Some people have fixated a bit on the slightly irregular-looking grills, but the EQC’s, like its body design and style, is not at all unconventional.

In fact, if you didn’t know it’s an EV, you might simply assume the EQC is a very contemporary-looking small gas-powered SUV.



