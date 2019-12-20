EVgo Adds Tesla Adapters To Its Fast Charging Stations In San Francisco

December 20th, 2019 by Kyle Field

Public fast charging network operator EVgo has rolled out the first Tesla connectors ever to be deployed on a non-Tesla fast charging network in the US. The new program will initially see Tesla charging adapters added to all of EVgo’s fast charging stations in the City of San Francisco with a broader rollout across the US following in 2020.

The integration of Tesla charging adapters to a fast charger is the first of its kind in the US, where the CCS1, CHAdeMO, and Tesla fast charging adapters have yet to coagulate into any sort of a unified fast charging standard. In the EU, on the other hand, the CCS2 DC fast charging standard has been adopted, allowing for interoperability between all makes and models from the get-go.

The addition of the Tesla adapter to EVgo’s stations speaks to the dominance of Tesla in the EV market in the US. There are other players, but Tesla continues to be the single force to be reckoned with. The Tesla Model 3 alone gobbled up 21% of the small and midsized premium vehicle segment and a staggering 77% of EV market share in the US. That dominance forces EV fast charging network operators to get on board or miss out on the ability to sell to the majority of EV drivers.

Charging at an EVgo station will pull in up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. Charging sessions are billed at a flat rate per minute, with no additional fees per session or to join a monthly charging program. EVgo partnered with Tesla to develop the adapters for its stations and will continue to do so as the program rollout continues.

Five of the first EVgo fast charging stations with the new Tesla adapters are at Whole Foods Market locations in San Francisco, California. Whole Foods has been an advocate for electric vehicles and has hosted EV chargers at many of its locations across the country.



