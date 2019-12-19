Tesla Automatic Emergency Braking In Beijing Saves Pedestrian

December 19th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

A pedestrian was crossing the highway in Beijing, and it could have ended badly for her, but she got lucky. She and the driver of the Tesla were both saved from an accident by Tesla’s Automatic Emergency Braking system.

This morning in Beijing, @Tesla Automatic Emergency Braking just helped avoid hitting a woman and also saved the Tesla owner a lot of big big trouble. pic.twitter.com/Fxzlg5ezBp — 特拉风🇨🇳T☰SLA mania (@Tesla__Mania) December 18, 2019

If that would have been a normal vehicle, we know it would have ended badly. The pedestrian would have been injured or even killed. Despite Tesla’s life-saving technology, it still gets a bad rap in the American press. When it comes to accidents in the States, it doesn’t matter whether or not the driver was at fault if the vehicle was a Tesla. It is automatically the Tesla’s fault — or that is at least implied in headline after headline.

Headlines such as “Tesla On Autopilot Crashes Into Cop Car Because Driver Was Checking On Dog And It’s Not A Damn Self-Driving Car” (Jalopnik), “The Feds Are Now Investigating Latest Tesla Autopilot Debacle” (CarBuzz), and “Watch these unsettling videos of all the times Tesla autopilot drivers were caught asleep at the wheel in 2019” (Business Insider) each make it seem as if Teslas are driving around with extremely dangerous technology, but the opposite is the case.

It also makes it seem like only people in Tesla vehicles fall asleep at the wheel or have car accidents. In fact, people falling asleep at the wheel is a gigantic issue in the United States.

Overall, Tesla reported that in the third quarter of 2019 there was one accident for every 4.34 million miles driven for cars with Autopilot on, compared to a much lower rate of once every 1.76 million miles as a US average.

Countless accidents for drivers not on Tesla’s Autopilot are prevented year after year. Yet, we don’t see headlines from mainstream sources or politicians talking about these statistics and how much Autopilot saves the day for people. What we have is we have politicians watching videos of people using a nag hack and then blaming Tesla for people not paying attention. It doesn’t make sense.

We should all be amazed at what Tesla has actually achieved with Automatic Emergency Braking, Autopilot, and “Full Self Driving.” We should be amazed at its achievements with Autopilot. The company continues to create wins for the American people and puts America back in the leadership role when it comes to automotive manufacturing, automotive safety, and advanced automotive technology.

