Tesla Reps Give Out Water To Those In Long Supercharger Lines During Thanksgiving Weekend

December 9th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Long Tesla Supercharger lines are just like long lines anywhere: frustrating. Especially if you have to wait in line longer than it takes to charge. This problem came around the Thanksgiving holiday season and may pop up again around Christmas and New Year’s. After all, many people travel for the holidays.

In part, this issue is due to the massive numbers of Model 3s being sold, and as more people drive electric, they will storm Superchargers instead of gas stations. Business Insider and Daily Mail were talking about the photos and videos of people in line and even stranded at Superchargers. Tesla seems to know this, and yes, it is a problem in which the best solution is just more Supercharging stations. However, Tesla isn’t only about solving problems for its customers — Tesla staff also want to make sure customers know they care.

One Tesla owner reached out to me and told me that Tesla is aware of this issue and has even sent representatives to give out water to those in long Supercharger lines. She told me there were at least 25 cars waiting at around 3:00 pm that day. Water may seem trivial to some, but when you are frustrated and upset, a cool drink of water is refreshing and can help your body cope with the physical side effects of emotions such as anger and frustration.

One of the main issues when it comes to Supercharging is speed. People have often told me that they would rather buy gas at a gas station where they can be “in and out” rather than sit around and wait for 45 minutes at a Supercharger. Tesla is already working on solving these problems with its V3 Superchargers, which significantly cut the charging times for its vehicles.

Other complaints were about broken Superchargers. I have heard from several Tesla owners here that stalls 2A and 2B have been down for quite a while and have recently been repaired. Broken or not working charging stations would definitely contribute to longer lines during a holiday travel rush. However, Tesla Superchargers typically have a very high rate of uptime from research we’ve has seen over the years. You can read more about that in our 2018 EV driver report and 2019 EV driver report.



