Autonomous Vehicles

Published on December 9th, 2019 | by Cynthia Shahan

Tesla Cybertruck In The Wild Near LAX, With An Infamous Driver Whizzing On By

December 9th, 2019 by  

The recently unveiled Tesla Cybertruck exploded to become a directly famous (or infamous) EV personality all its own — eclectic, fascinating, colossal, and beguiling to fans and everyone else.

So, many of us wanted to see more, know more. Well, most recently, codysimms reported that he saw “Cybertruck in the wild near LAX.”

Shortly after, Roberto Cruz managed to give us more, saying the Cybertruck looks better in person — “it even has dual color, the silver on bottom and the [matte] black on top. Love it. Looks more amazing in person.”

The Tesla Cybertruck was filmed on the 405 freeway on Dec 7th at 11:00pm going south, and the video popped up on YouTube quickly thanks to Roberto Cruz.

Iqtidar Ali reports also that famous and infamous Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted driving the Tesla Cybertruck with Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and other friends. The report came through a person who was dining inside and eventually taking a photo outside a highly acclaimed restaurant with his father. (That would be a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles named Nobu.)

According to the report, codysimms was the first to catch the Cybertruck in the wild. Once his tweet made the wire, other items followed quickly.

Day by day, more news comes of the fast moving, smooth, eclectic, sophisticated, triangular, technical genius of a truck — or something more than that. The recent news is that those potential buyers who want the Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor or Tri Motor will be pleased to know that production moved up for those variants and will begin a year earlier than expected, ahead of the cheaper single-motor option.

Tesla.com shows Dual and Tri-Motor Cybertruck production start estimate to be now late 2021.

Tesla.com shows Dual Motor and Tri Motor Cybertruck start of production estimate — now late 2021.

We will surely have more Cybertruck news and op-eds soon. 
 
