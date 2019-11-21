Hyundai Vision T PHEV Concept Debuts In LA

November 21st, 2019 by Jo Borrás

Since 1992, Hyundai has established a pretty compact naming system for its concept cars. The HCD-1 speedster — for Hyundai California Design, design number 1 — kicked things off in a big way, eventually leading to the HCD-2 coupe that would become the first Hyundai Tiburon. Hyundai has moved its designers into a new facility called “Hyundai Design Center,” and the SUV you see here is the seventh design from the shop to see the light of day. All that said: meet the Hyundai HDC-7 Vision T.

Like nearly every other mainstream concept these days, the Hyundai Vision T features a degree of electrification. In this case, the car is built around a plug-in hybrid powertrain that, according to the press release, “indicat(es) its eco-lifestyle focus and inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.”

There’s precious little else in the way of actual technical specs, even if Hyundai does give us some meaningless dimensions, but then again, maybe they’re not so meaningless? At 181″ long, the concept is just a touch longer than the popular Hyundai Tucson SUV, and Hyundai sells a bajillion of those things every year. A hybrid version of which, if not a full-on electric, is going to be a must-have item for any Hyundai dealers hoping to stay relevant in the near term. The smart money, then, has this being a thinly veiled and sporty-fied rendering of what’s coming from Hyundai, and that sooner than later.

I’ll tell you one thing — if the new Tuscon looks like this thing (and comes with that snazzy, solar-powered roof deal from the Sonata), then Hyundai is going to sell a lot of them. Maybe even two bajillion. But that’s just my take, what’s yours?

Check out the official Hyundai press release and photo gallery, below, then let us know what you think of the new Vision T concept and whether or not its PHEV architecture will give it an edge over upcoming “conventional” rivals from Honda and Toyota in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Hyundai Reveals Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA

Vision T is the seventh Hyundai Design Center Concept from Hyundai Motor Company Vision T Hybrid SUV Concept is an Innovative, Eco-focused, Compact SUV Design with Functional Dynamism as a Core Concept Vision



Hyundai today unveiled its innovative Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA. The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language. “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. The SUV concept has a matte-green exterior finish and is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.

Vision T Design

Guided by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design principle, Vision T design themes revolve around the concept of Dynamism and as such, the Vision T Concept aspires to be on the cutting edge of the most dynamic SUV designs. It is a vision of the new urban adventurer SUV design direction.

The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. In contrast to prevailing compact SUV designs, Vision T uses crisp geometric angles and edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines.

Dynamic Spirit

Two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design appearance.

Parametric Air Shutter Grille Design

When stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating a truly dynamic forward demeanor. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Integrated Hidden Signature Headlamp

When the powertrain is started, the dark-chrome matte hue of the integrated hidden signature headlamp system features a half-mirror system that has a chromium appearance which transforms into functional lighting on demand. Hyundai designers elevated the appeal of luminous parametric design through hidden DRLs, while the hidden signature lamp represents the next generation of this Hyundai design innovation.

Vision T Profile

The side window design is ultra-clean and seamless, with a futuristic frameless daylight opening and a satin chrome garnish. The oversize satin chrome alloy wheels feature ample voided area with dark orange brake calipers visible within the split-five-spoke wheel design. The beveled sides of the wheel spokes feature a matte-gray finish descending into the voided areas, highlighting the brilliance of the satin chrome spoke faces. From above, a special glass pattern is embossed within the roof glass structure. These dynamic effects carry into the Hyundai logo design. The H design is dark chrome; when illuminated it is enhanced with a bright green and deep red hue for sharper dimensionality.

The sequenced lighting theme carries through to the rear of the vehicle, demonstrated when the powertrain is shut down and the rear tail lamps and Hyundai logo follow a prescribed light extinguishing sequence, with the Hyundai logo as the last of the rear lighting signature to cease illumination.

The Vision T charging port is located on the passenger side rear quarter panel and features a sliding cover. When charging, “Blue Drive” is illuminated, indicating the system is actively charging. The battery state of charge is also visually indicated externally in a metered, circular light cluster, creating a complete circle appearance when fully charged.

