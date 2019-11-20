Massive Electric Mustang Photo Gallery (30+ Pics)

November 20th, 2019 by Jo Borrás

The electric car revolution is in full swing these days, and not just because Tesla’s doing well and other electric vehicles are finding traction overseas. Now, the EV revolution is finding new steam because an iconic American muscle car — maybe the iconic American muscle car — has gone electric. Not hybrid, either, but fully freakin’ capital-E Electric, and there is no going back. Meet the all-new, electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford told us this week.

I’ll leave more spec-oriented questions about the Mach-E — questions about whether it’s any good, whether it’s worthy of the Mustang nameplate, whether it’ll be a success, and whether it will ruin the Ford and Mustang names forever — to writers other writers (for now, at least) and simply focus on what the newest Mustang looks like. Fortunately for me, I think it looks absolutely perfect.

I’m not saying the Mustang Mach-E is beyond criticism, of course. What I am saying, however, is that an electric Mustang doesn’t have to follow in the design footsteps of an ICE Mustang. The traditional long hood/short deck design of the original 1964.5 model was necessitated by its use of off-the-shelf Ford components as much as it was by a need to deliver a reasonably balanced weight distribution. An electric car, however — with its big batteries forcing its center of mass downward towards the floor — has no such design requirement, allowing the car’s designers an unprecedented level of freedom to decide what, exactly, makes a Mustang look like a Mustang.

I think the designers did a great job, but I invite you to give it a full review yourself by taking a look at the giant photo gallery below (courtesy of Ford). Let us know what you think of the all-new Mach-E in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Electric Mustang Mach-E Photo Gallery

Source | Photos: Ford.



